ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals (Updated) ft. Andre Russell and David Warner

The 19th and 20th games of the ILT20 2024 took place on Saturday. In the first game, Gulf Giants took on Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Giants posted 160, with Shimron Hetmyer top-scoring with 40 off 23. Chris Lynn made a valuable 31 off 27.

Mohammad Amir was the star bowler for the Vipers, with three wickets for 34 runs in four overs. Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesa Pathirana chipped in with two wickets apiece.

In response, the Vipers chased down the total in just 16.5 overs. Alex Hales made 44 off 30, while captain Colin Munro led from the front with 51 off 36. Azam Khan played an unbeaten 50-run knock off 20 balls to take his side home.

In the second game of the day, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders took on Dubai Capitals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Knight Riders made 183, with Michael Pepper (32 off 16), Laurie Evans (21 off 14) and Andre Russell (41 off 16) making crucial contributions.

Akif Raja, Scott Kuggelejin and Dushmaantha Chameera picked up two wickets apiece for the Capitals. In response, David Warner and Co. were restricted to 154. Warner made 42 off 27, but there was little else from the other end.

His dismissal in the 12th over left the team reeling at 75 for 7. Jason Holder played an impactful knock of 42 off 21, later on, but it wasn't enough for the Capitals.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 7 7 2 241 89* 48.2 153 157.51 - 2 1 19 14 2 J Charles (SW) 6 6 1 229 93 45.8 158 144.93 - 2 - 22 11 3 N Pooran (MIE) 7 7 2 222 51 44.4 138 160.86 - 1 - 11 18 4 CA Lynn (GG) 4 4 0 198 67 49.5 139 142.44 - 2 - 21 9 5 Sikandar Raza (DC) 7 6 0 193 48 32.16 139 138.84 - - - 15 7 6 AD Russell (ADKR) 7 6 4 192 48 96 84 228.57 - - - 7 19 7 AD Hales (DV) 7 7 0 189 61 27 141 134.04 - 1 1 13 12 8 MS Pepper (ADKR) 6 6 0 174 59 29 116 150 - 1 - 23 6 9 MDKJ Perera (MIE) 5 5 0 165 54 33 93 177.41 - 1 1 14 10 10 A Sharafu (ADKR) 7 7 1 165 82* 27.5 128 128.9 - 1 - 21 6

Muhammad Waseem continues to top the ILT20 2024 run charts with 241 runs in seven games. Johnson Charles (229) and Nicholas Pooran (222) remain second and third respectively.

Chris Lynn has moved to number four after following his 31-run knock on Saturday. He has 198 runs in four games, while Sikandar Raza has slipped to fifth with 193 runs in seven games.

Andre Russell jumped to three spots to take the number six position. He has 192 runs in seven games at an average of 96. Alex Hales also ascended three positions to seventh with 189 runs.

Michael Pepper is eighth with 174 runs in six games, followed by Kusal Perera (165) and Alishan Sharafu (165).

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 7 7 150 25 - 191 13 4/25 14.69 7.64 11.53 1 - 2 TA Boult (MIE) 7 7 156 26 - 197 12 3/14 16.41 7.57 13 - - 3 M Theekshana (SW) 6 6 139 23.1 - 157 11 4/15 14.27 6.77 12.63 2 - 4 PW Hasaranga (DV) 7 7 168 28 - 165 11 3/30 15 5.89 15.27 - - 5 PVD Chameera (DC) 7 7 156 26 - 187 10 4/28 18.7 7.19 15.6 1 - 6 DR Sams (SW) 6 6 126 21 - 195 10 3/28 19.5 9.28 12.6 - - 7 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 6 6 98 16.2 - 118 9 3/18 13.11 7.22 10.88 - - 8 Mohammad Amir (DV) 6 6 138 23 - 177 9 3/26 19.66 7.69 15.33 - - 9 AJ Hosein (MIE) 7 7 150 25 - 162 8 4/23 20.25 6.48 18.75 1 - 10 Muhammad Rohid (MIE) 5 5 60 10 - 77 7 3/21 11 7.7 8.57 - -

Fazalhaq Farooqui continues to dominate the IPT20 2024 wickets tally with 13 wickets. Trent Boult is second with 12 wickets followed by Maheesh Theekshana with 11 wickets.

Wanindu Hasaranga has moved up to fourth spot with 11 wickets in seven games, followed by Chameera (10), Daniel Sams (10), and Waqar Salamkheil (9).

Mohammad Amir’s consistent performances have helped him move to eighth, with nine wickets in six ILT20 2024 games. Akeal Hosein is ninth with nine wickets, while Muhammad Rohid is tenth with seven wickets.

