ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals (Updated) ft. Sikandar Raza and Scott Kuggeleijn

Dubai Capitals made it to Qualifier 2 after securing an 85-run win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 Eliminator on Tuesday, February 13.

After being asked to bat first, Dubai Capitals posted a dominating total of 188/5 in 20 overs. Opener Tom Banton (44) played a crucial role in the initial few overs. Later, Tom Abell (41), Sam Billings (46*), and Sikandar Raza (40) played handy knocks.

Sabir Ali Rao scalped two wickets, conceding 35 runs in three overs while David Willey, Joshua Little, and Fabien Allen claimed one wicket apiece.

In response, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders got bundled out for 103 runs in 16.5 overs. David Willey (36) and Sam Hain (29) were the top-scorers in the chase. However, other batters faltered badly.

Scott Kuggeleijn was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping a four-wicket haul, conceding only 17 runs in 3.5 overs. Zahir Khan and Sikandar Raza picked up two wickets each while Olly Stone picked up a wicket.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing International League T20 2024.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Sikandar Raza (DC) 11 10 1 303 60* 33.66 220 137.72 - 1 1 25 10 2 JM Vince (GG) 10 10 0 298 59 29.8 242 123.14 - 3 1 31 8 3 AD Hales (DV) 10 10 0 282 66 28.2 200 141 - 2 1 18 21 4 SW Billings (DC) 11 11 2 280 67 31.11 199 140.7 - 3 - 20 9 5 MDKJ Perera (MIE) 8 8 0 275 65 34.37 170 161.76 - 2 1 28 12 6 CA Lynn (GG) 8 8 0 266 67 33.25 201 132.33 - 2 - 29 10 7 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 10 10 2 266 89* 33.25 183 145.35 - 2 1 20 15 8 N Pooran (MIE) 8 8 2 261 51 43.5 153 170.58 - 1 - 14 22 9 J Charles (SW) 8 8 1 232 93 33.14 170 136.47 - 2 - 22 11 10 MS Pepper (ADKR) 10 10 0 229 59 22.9 162 141.35 - 1 1 33 6

Sikandar Raza propelled up from sixth to top spot in the run-scoring charts, scoring 303 runs from 10 innings at an average of 33.66. James Vince slipped from top to second spot with 298 runs from 10 innings.

Alex Hales (282) descended from second to third position at an average of 28.2. Sam Billings (280) moved from the eighth to the fourth slot. Kusal Perera (275) moved down from third to fifth rank.

Chris Lynn (266) and Muhammad Waseem (266) slipped two ranks each to occupy sixth and seventh positions at 33.25 and 43.5, respectively. Nicholas Pooran (261) glided down from seventh to eighth spot.

Johnson Charles (232) and Michael Pepper (229) retained their ninth and 10th spots, respectively.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)"}">Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 8 8 174 29 - 222 17 4/25 13.05 7.65 10.23 2 - 2 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 9 9 170 28.2 - 196 14 3/18 14 6.91 12.14 - - 3 TA Boult (MIE) 10 10 222 37 - 314 14 3/14 22.42 8.48 15.85 - - 4 SC Kuggeleijn (DC) 6 6 131 21.5 - 182 12 4/17 15.16 8.33 10.91 1 - 5 PW Hasaranga (DV) 8 8 192 32 - 195 12 3/30 16.25 6.09 16 - - 6 Mohammad Amir (DV) 9 9 198 33 - 253 12 3/26 21.08 7.66 16.5 - - 7 DR Sams (SW) 10 9 169 28.1 1 262 12 3/28 21.83 9.3 14.08 - - 8 M Theekshana (SW) 8 8 182 30.2 - 208 11 4/15 18.9 6.85 16.54 2 - 9 Sikandar Raza (DC) 11 11 234 39 - 230 11 3/21 20.9 5.89 21.27 - - 10 Imad Wasim (ADKR) 10 10 199 33.1 - 240 11 2/19 21.81 7.23 18.09 - -

MIE bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi (17), Waqar Salamkheil (14), and Trent Boult (14) continue to lead the top three positions in the wickets standings at an average of 13.05, 14, and 22.42, respectively.

Scott Kuggeleijn moved up from 20th to fourth position with 12 scalps at an average of 15.16. Wanindu Hasaranga (12), Mohammad Amir (12), and Daniel Sams (12) slipped one position each to secure the fifth, sixth, and seventh spots at an average of 16.25, 21.08, and 18.9, respectively.

Maheesh Theekshana (11) also descended one spot down to occupy the eighth position, averaging 18.9. Sikandar Raza (11) moved up from 15th to ninth spot at an average of 20.9. Imad Wasim (11) slid two slots to make it to the 10th rank with an average of 21.81.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App