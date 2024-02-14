ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals (Updated) ft. Sikandar Raza and Scott Kuggeleijn

Dubai Capitals made it to Qualifier 2 after securing an 85-run win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 Eliminator on Tuesday, February 13.
After being asked to bat first, Dubai Capitals posted a dominating total of 188/5 in 20 overs. Opener Tom Banton (44) played a crucial role in the initial few overs. Later, Tom Abell (41), Sam Billings (46*), and Sikandar Raza (40) played handy knocks.
Sabir Ali Rao scalped two wickets, conceding 35 runs in three overs while David Willey, Joshua Little, and Fabien Allen claimed one wicket apiece.
In response, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders got bundled out for 103 runs in 16.5 overs. David Willey (36) and Sam Hain (29) were the top-scorers in the chase. However, other batters faltered badly.
Scott Kuggeleijn was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping a four-wicket haul, conceding only 17 runs in 3.5 overs. Zahir Khan and Sikandar Raza picked up two wickets each while Olly Stone picked up a wicket.
That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing International League T20 2024.
ILT20 2024 Most Runs List
Sikandar Raza propelled up from sixth to top spot in the run-scoring charts, scoring 303 runs from 10 innings at an average of 33.66. James Vince slipped from top to second spot with 298 runs from 10 innings.
Alex Hales (282) descended from second to third position at an average of 28.2. Sam Billings (280) moved from the eighth to the fourth slot. Kusal Perera (275) moved down from third to fifth rank.
Chris Lynn (266) and Muhammad Waseem (266) slipped two ranks each to occupy sixth and seventh positions at 33.25 and 43.5, respectively. Nicholas Pooran (261) glided down from seventh to eighth spot.
Johnson Charles (232) and Michael Pepper (229) retained their ninth and 10th spots, respectively.
ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List
MIE bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi (17), Waqar Salamkheil (14), and Trent Boult (14) continue to lead the top three positions in the wickets standings at an average of 13.05, 14, and 22.42, respectively.
Scott Kuggeleijn moved up from 20th to fourth position with 12 scalps at an average of 15.16. Wanindu Hasaranga (12), Mohammad Amir (12), and Daniel Sams (12) slipped one position each to secure the fifth, sixth, and seventh spots at an average of 16.25, 21.08, and 18.9, respectively.
Maheesh Theekshana (11) also descended one spot down to occupy the eighth position, averaging 18.9. Sikandar Raza (11) moved up from 15th to ninth spot at an average of 20.9. Imad Wasim (11) slid two slots to make it to the 10th rank with an average of 21.81.
