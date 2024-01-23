ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates (Updated) feat. Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult

The sixth match of the ongoing second edition of ILT20 took place between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates, who won the contest easily thanks to their bowlers’ efforts.

After opting to bowl first, Akeal Hosein and Trent Boult got the Emirates off to a brilliant start. The duo reduced the Knight Riders to 22/5 in just 6.1 overs even as both bowlers bowled their four overs upfront. While Boult ended with figures of 3/14, Hosein`s figures read 2/21 after four overs.

Muhammad Rohid Khan then wrecked havoc picking up three wickets as the Knight Riders could never recover. Only Andre Russell scored more than 10 runs and it was due to his swashbuckling 48-run knock, they could reach 97 runs before getting bundled out in the 15th over.

It was a walk in the park for MI Emirates as they chase down the paltry target of 98 runs without much fuss. Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 39 off just 16 balls hitting five sixes and a four as they won with nine wickets and 71 balls in hand.

That said, let us have a look at the most runs and wicket-takers list:

International League T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 J Charles (SW) 2 2 0 150 93 75 89 168.53 - 2 - 14 9 2 N Pooran (MIE) 3 3 1 111 51 55.5 67 165.67 - 1 - 5 10 3 AGS Gous (ADKR) 2 2 1 98 95* 98 59 166.1 - 1 - 5 7 4 James Vince (GG) 2 2 0 97 52 48.5 78 124.35 - 1 - 10 3 5 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DC) 2 2 0 96 81 48 53 181.13 - 1 - 11 4 6 Muhammad Waseem (MIE)"}">Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 3 3 1 96 51 48 64 150 - 1 - 4 7 7 TH David (MIE) 3 2 1 68 41* 68 37 183.78 - - - 2 7 8 J Fraser-McGurk (DC) 2 2 0 68 54 34 34 200 - 1 - 5 5 9 SW Billings (DC) 2 2 1 65 52 65 48 135.41 - 1 - 1 4 10 JL Smith (GG) 2 2 0 59 42 29.5 31 190.32 - - - 4 5

Johnson Charles continues to be on top of this list with 150 runs to his name in two matches so far. Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 39 and has climbed to the second position having amassed 111 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 165.67. Andrie Gous is at the third place now having smashed 98 runs in two matches with a high score of 95*.

James Vince and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are at the fourth and fifth place respectively. MIE opener Muhammad Waseem remained at the sixth position and has scored 96 runs in three innings so far.

International League T20 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Trent Boult (MIE) 3 3 72 12 - 76 7 3/14 10.85 6.33 10.28 - - 2 M Theekshana (SW) 2 2 48 8 - 47 6 4/15 7.83 5.87 8 1 - 3 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 3 3 66 11 - 92 6 4/25 15.33 8.36 11 1 - 4 PVD Chameera (DC) 2 2 48 8 - 54 5 4/28 10.8 6.75 9.6 1 - 5 CR Woakes (SW) 2 2 48 8 - 56 4 2/21 14 7 12 - - 6 J Overton (GG) 2 2 48 8 - 70 4 3/29 17.5 8.75 12 - - 7 DR Sams (SW) 2 2 48 8 - 75 4 3/28 18.75 9.37 12 - - 8 CJ Jordan (GG) 2 2 48 8 - 83 4 2/35 20.75 10.37 12 - - 9 Muhammad Rohid Khan (MIE) 1 1 18 3 - 25 3 3/25 8.33 8.33 6 - - 10 Ali Khan (ADKR) 1 1 24 4 - 29 3 3/29 9.66 7.25 8 - -

Trent Boult of MI Emirates has jumped to the top of this list after his terrific spell of 3/14 in the game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. He has now picked up seven wickets in three matches. Maheesh Theekshana is second with six wickets to his name.

Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up a wicket and is at the third position having picked up six scalps so far. Dushmantha Chameera and Chris Woakes complete the top five list. Interestingly, MI Emirates’ Muhammad Rohid Khan has entered the top 10 in his first game itself after picking up three wickets and is at the ninth position.

