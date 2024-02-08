ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors (Updated) ft. Michael Pepper and Daniel Sams

The 25th match of the International League T20 saw the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders take on the Sharjah Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sharjah captain Tom Kohler-Cadmore won the toss and elected to field first.

The decision to bowl first paid instant dividends as Joe Clarke was dismissed for a three-ball duck in the very first over off the bowling of Chris Woakes. His batting opener, Michael Pepper, tried to steady the innings after the early loss. However, wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals at the other end as the Abu Dhabi batting faltered in the face of some disciplined bowling.

Pepper waged a lone battle, top-scoring with 32 runs off just 21 balls. His quickfire knock included five boundaries and came at an impressive strike rate of 152.38. Adil Rashid ran through the ADKR batting line-up, finishing with excellent figures of 4/12 in his 4 overs at an economy rate of 3 runs per over. Joe Denly provided good support from the other end with two wickets as Abu Dhabi were bowled out for a paltry 94 in 17.1 overs.

Chasing a modest target of 95 runs, Sharjah opener Niroshan Dickewella got their team off to a flying start. Batting at No. 3, Liam Livingstone was in an aggressive mood right from ball one, dealing in boundaries from the get-go. He brought up his 30 off just 13 balls, smashing three fours and as many sixes at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 230.77.

In the end, Sharjah coasted to a comfortable 7-wicket win with 37 balls to spare.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (MIE) 8 8 2 261 51 43.5 153 170.58 - 1 - 14 22 2 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 8 8 2 248 89* 41.33 159 155.97 - 2 1 20 14 3 CA Lynn (GG) 6 6 0 244 67 40.66 177 137.85 - 2 - 27 10 4 J Charles (SW) 8 8 1 232 93 33.14 170 136.47 - 2 - 22 11 5 MDKJ Perera (MIE) 6 6 0 230 65 38.33 139 165.46 - 2 1 22 11 6 MS Pepper (ADKR) 8 8 0 224 59 28 153 146.4 - 1 - 32 6 7 Sikandar Raza (DC) 8 7 0 203 48 29 152 133.55 - - - 15 7 8 AD Hales (DV) 8 8 0 195 61 24.37 148 131.75 - 1 1 14 12 9 AD Russell (ADKR) 8 6 4 192 48 96 84 228.57 - - - 7 19 10 Alishan Sharafu (ADKR) 9 9 1 191 82* 23.87 158 120.88 - 1 1 24 7

Hard-hitting Trinidadian Nicholas Pooran of the Mumbai Indians Emirates leads the top run scorer list. The left-hander has amassed 261 runs from 8 innings at an excellent average of 43.5.

Giving him close pursuit just 13 runs behind is Pakistani opener Muhammad Waseem of the Dubai Capitals. The right-hander has shown immense consistency, notching up 248 runs at 41.33 in his eight knocks so far.

In third place on the leaderboard is the dangerous Chris Lynn, with 244 runs against his name and an average of 40.66. Johnson Charles of the Sharjah Warriors has scored a total of 232 runs at an average of 33.14.

Rounding off the top 5 ILT20 run-getters is M Perera of Mumbai Indians Emirates, with 230 runs under his belt from 6 innings, averaging a solid 38.33 and scoring at 165.46. Michael Pepper, Sikandar Raza, Alex Hales, Andre Russell, and Alishan Sharafu occupy the next five spots on the leaderboard, scoring 224,203, 195,192, and 191 runs, respectively.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)"}">Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 8 8 174 29 - 222 17 4/25 13.05 7.65 10.23 2 - 2 TA Boult (MIE) 8 8 180 30 - 242 13 3/14 18.61 8.06 13.84 - - 3 PW Hasaranga (DV) 8 8 192 32 - 195 12 3/30 16.25 6.09 16 - - 4 DR Sams (SW) 9 8 163 27.1 1 249 12 3/28 20.75 9.16 13.58 - - 5 Mohammad Amir (DV) 7 7 162 27 - 206 11 3/26 18.72 7.62 14.72 - - 6 M Theekshana (SW) 8 8 182 30.2 - 208 11 4/15 18.9 6.85 16.54 2 - 7 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 7 7 122 20.2 - 148 10 3/18 14.8 7.27 12.2 - - 8 Muhammad Jawadullah (SW) 8 8 126 21 - 170 10 3/5 17 8.09 12.6 - - 9 PVD Chameera (DC) 7 7 156 26 - 187 10 4/28 18.7 7.19 15.6 1 - 10 Imad Wasim (ADKR) 9 9 175 29.1 - 219 10 2/19 21.9 7.5 17.5 1 -

Afghanistan pace sensation Fazalhaq Farooqi leads the wicket-taking charts in the International League T20 (ILT20). Representing table-toppers Mumbai Indians Emirates, Farooqi has claimed 17 wickets in 8 matches with a tidy economy rate of 7.65.

Farooqi's new ball partner, Trent Boult, slots in at second place with 13 scalps next to his name at an economy of 8.06. Spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga is placed third, with the Sri Lankan having snapped up 12 victims while conceding just above 6 runs per over.

Daniel Sams of the Sharjah Warriors is fourth on the leaderboard with 12 wickets as well. Veteran Pakistani quick Mohammad Amir rounds off the top five with 11 wickets at a respectable economy of 7.62.

Maheesh Theekshana of the Sharjah Warriors is in the sixth spot with 11 wickets to his name.

Waqar Salamkheil, Muhammad Jawadullah, PVD Chameera, and Imad Wasim occupy the next four positions in the top 10, all with 10 wickets each in the tournament so far.

