ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Updated) ft. Sam Billings and Dushmantha Chameera

Dubai Capitals registered their second win in the International League T20 2024 on Thursday after beating Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by five wickets. The former team batted brilliantly to post a 183-run total in the first innings.

They didn’t make a great start but the likes of Sam Hain and Laurie Evans steadied things wonderfully. Hain played a sensational knock of 77 runs in 49 deliveries, including eight fours and two sixes. Evans, on the other hand, made a valuable contribution of 67 off 41 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

But little did they know what was about to follow. The likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Billings, and Sikandar Raza wreaked havoc with the bat.

Frazer-McGrurk notched 41 runs in just 17 deliveries, a knock that was laced with three fours and four sixes. Billings top-scored with the bat, smashing 67 off 35 balls.

Raza came at the fall of the fourth wicket in the 15th over but ensured that runs kept coming at a healthy rate. The Zimbabwean skipper smashed 43 runs in just 29 deliveries, a knock which was laced with five fours. As a result of all those contributions, Dubai Capitals chased down the score in just 16.1 overs.

International League T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 J Charles (SW) 2 2 0 150 93 75 89 168.53 - 2 - 14 9 2 SW Billings (DC) 3 3 1 132 67 66 83 159.03 - 2 - 10 5 3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DC) 3 3 0 117 81 39 60 195 - 1 - 12 6 4 N Pooran (MIE) 3 3 1 111 51 55.5 67 165.67 - 1 - 5 10 5 J Fraser-McGurk (DC) 3 3 0 109 54 36.33 51 213.72 - 1 - 8 9 6 AGS Gous (ADKR) 3 3 1 102 95* 51 65 156.92 - 1 - 5 7 7 JM Vince (GG) 3 3 0 98 52 32.66 83 118.07 - 1 - 10 3 8 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 3 3 1 96 51 48 64 150 - 1 - 4 7 9 Sikandar Raza (DC) 3 2 0 91 48 45.5 52 175 - - - 8 3 10 LJ Evans (ADKR) 3 3 1 89 67* 44.5 66 134.84 - 1 - 8 3

Johnson Charles is proudly sitting at the top of the runs tally with 150 runs to his name in two matches. Sam Billings played a match-winning 67-run knock against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Thursday and it helped him take the number two spot on the table. He now has 132 runs in three matches, followed by the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (117) and Nicholas Pooran (111) in third and fourth positions, respectively.

Following his 41-run knock off 17 balls, Jake Fraser-McGurk moved to number five spot on the points table. He now has 109 runs in three matches at 36.33. Andries Gous finds himself at number six with 102 runs under his belt.

At number seven is James Vince, who has managed to score 98 runs in three matches. Muhammad Waseem is at number eight with 96 runs in three games. Sikandar Raza’s 43-run knock also helped him find a place in the top ten. He is now at number nine, while Laurie Evans rounding off the top ten with 89 runs in three matches.

International League T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 TA Boult (MIE) 3 3 72 12 - 76 7 3/14 10.85 6.33 10.28 - - 2 PVD Chameera (DC) 3 3 72 12 - 89 7 4/28 12.71 7.41 10.28 1 - 3 M Theekshana (SW) 2 2 48 8 - 47 6 4/15 7.83 5.87 8 1 - 4 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 3 3 66 11 - 92 6 4/25 15.33 8.36 11 1 - 5 SP Narine (ADKR) 3 3 54 9 - 55 4 2/23 13.75 6.11 13.5 - - 6 CR Woakes (SW) 2 2 48 8 - 56 4 2/21 14 7 12 - - 7 DC Drakes (GG) 3 3 60 10 - 59 4 2/19 14.75 5.9 15 - - 8 J Overton (GG) 2 2 48 8 - 70 4 3/29 17.5 8.75 12 - - 9 DR Sams (SW) 2 2 48 8 - 75 4 3/28 18.75 9.37 12 - - 10 JO Holder (DC) 3 3 72 12 - 112 4 3/36 28 9.33 18 - -

Trent Boult is, currently, at the top of the wickets-tally with seven wickets under his bag. Dushmantha Chameera moves to second spot with seven wickets. At number three is Maheesh Theekshana, who has picked six wickets in two games, thus far.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has picked six wickets in three matches and, thus, finds himself at number four on the table. He is followed by Sunil Narine at fifth spot with four wickets under his belt in three games.

Chris Woakes continues to impress as he finds himself at number six spot on the ladder. He has managed to pick up four wickets in two games thus far in the tournament.

Dominic Drakes also has four wickets in three games and is currently at number seven position. The eighth and ninth positions are held by Jamie Overton (4) and Daniel Sams(4), respectively. Jason Holder rounds off the top ten with four wickets to his name as well.

