ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers (Updated) ft. Sikandar Raza and Dushmantha Chameera

Dubai Capitals secured a close four-wicket win over Desert Vipers in the 17th game of International League T20 2024 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Batting first, Desert Vipers posted a total of 169/6 in 20 overs. Openers Rohan Mustafa (50) and Alex Hales (49) stitched an 81-run opening stand. In the death overs, Adam Hose's 17-ball 35-run unbeaten knock propelled Vipers to a formidable total.

Dushmantha Chameera, Jason Holder, Scott Kuggeleijn, Akif Raja, and Sikandar Raza scalped one wicket each for Dubai Capitals.

In response, Dubai Capitals No. 3 batter Ben Dunk smacked a 59-run knock in 30 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. In the middle and death overs, Rovman Powell's 40* and Jason Holder's 23* helped them seal the deal on the last ball of the game. Shaheen Afridi and Wanindu Hasaranga's two wickets each went in vain.

That said, here are the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing International League T20 2024.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 6 6 2 204 89* 51 140 145.71 - 2 1 15 11 2 J Charles (SW) 5 5 1 200 93 50 127 157.48 - 2 - 19 10 3 N Pooran (MIE) 6 6 1 198 51 39.6 129 153.48 - 1 - 10 15 4 Sikandar Raza (DC) 6 5 0 182 48 36.4 132 137.87 - - - 13 7 5 CA Lynn (GG) 3 3 0 167 67 55.66 112 149.1 - 2 - 16 9 6 SW Billings (DC) 6 6 1 157 67 31.4 112 140.17 - 2 - 11 5 7 A Sharafu (ADKR) 6 6 1 156 82* 31.2 120 130 - 1 - 19 6 8 AD Russell (ADKR) 6 5 4 151 48 151 68 222.05 - - - 4 16 9 AD Hales (DV) 6 6 0 145 61 24.16 111 130.63 - 1 1 9 10 10 MS Pepper (ADKR) 5 5 0 142 59 28.4 100 142 - 1 - 19 4

MIE batter Muhammad Waseem continues to lead the top position in the run-scoring charts with 204 runs from six innings. Sharjah Warriors batter Johnson Charles retains his second rank with 200 runs from five matches.

MIE hard-hitting batter Nicholas Pooran remained at the third rank with 198 runs from six games. Sikandar Raza moved one spot up to occupy the fourth slot, amassing 182 runs from five innings.

Chris Lynn slid one spot down to secure the fifth spot with 167 runs from three innings. Sam Billings ascended from eighth to sixth rank with 157 runs. Alishan Sharafu (156) and Andre Russell (151) descended one spot down to make it to the seventh and eighth ranks.

Alex Hales propelled from 23rd rank to secure the ninth slot in the tally, accumulating 145 runs. Michael Pepper (142) glided one spot down to occupy the 10th spot.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)"}">Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 6 6 126 21 - 169 12 4/25 14.08 8.04 10.5 1 - 2 M Theekshana (SW) 5 5 120 20 - 131 11 4/15 11.9 6.55 10.9 2 - 3 TA Boult (MIE) 6 6 132 22 - 168 10 3/14 16.8 7.63 13.2 - - 4 DR Sams (SW) 5 5 120 20 - 178 10 3/28 17.8 8.9 12 - - 5 PW Hasaranga (DV) 6* 6 144 24 - 150 9 3/30 16.66 6.25 16 - - 6 PVD Chameera (DC) 6* 6 132 22 - 167 8 4/28 20.87 7.59 16.5 1 - 7 CR Woakes (SW) 5 5 116 19.2 - 126 7 2/21 18 6.51 16.57 - - 8 Muhammad Rohid (MIE) 4 4 48 8 - 62 6 3/21 10.33 7.75 8 - - 9 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 5 5 74 12.2 - 100 6 2/3 16.66 8.1 12.33 - - 10 Sikandar Raza (DC) 6* 6 120 20 - 115 6 3/21 19.16 5.75 20 - -

MIE pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi maintained his pole position with 12 wickets from six innings. Sharjah's Mahesh Theekshana retained his second rank with 11 wickets. Trent Boult consolidated his third position with 10 wickets at 16.8.

Daniel Sams (10) holds his fourth spot in the tally at an average of 17.8. Wanindu Hasaranaga settles with the fifth position, picking up nine wickets at 16.66. Dushmantha Chameera (8) moved one rank up to occupy the sixth slot.

Chris Woakes slipped one spot down to make it to the seventh position with seven scalps. Muhammad Rohid (6) and Waqar Salamkheil (6) retained their eighth and ninth slots at an average of 10.33 and 16.66. Sikandar Raza (6) climbed up from 13th to 10th position, averaging 19.16.

