ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates (Updated) ft. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sikandar Raza

Dubai Capitals bagged a seven-wicket win over MI Emirates in the second match of International League T20 2024 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

After losing the toss, MI Emirates were tasked to bat first. Opener Muhammad Waseem played a crucial role with a 51-run knock in 26 balls with two fours and four sixes. Andre Fletcher (30), Nicholas Pooran (21), and Tim David (27) played vital knocks to take the side to 159/9 in 20 overs.

Jason Holder and Sikandar Raza scalped three-wicket hauls, while Dushmantha Chameera, Van der Merwe, and Akif Raja scalped a wicket each.

David Warner departed early scoring just one run during the chase. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jake Fraser-McGurk forged a 114-run stand for the second wicket to put the opposition on the back foot.

Gurbaz went on to score 81 runs off 39 balls, studded with eight fours and four sixes, while McGurk smacked 54 runs off 25 balls with four fours and as many sixes. They crossed the line in just 16 overs with seven wickets in hand.

That being said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing ILT20 2024.

International League T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DC) 1 1 0 81 81 81 39 207.69 - 1 - 8 4 2 J Charles (SW) 1 1 0 57 57 57 38 150 - 1 - 6 3 3 J Fraser-McGurk (DC) 1 1 0 54 54 54 25 216 - 1 - 4 4 4 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 1 1 0 51 51 51 26 196.15 - 1 - 2 4 5 JM Vince (GG) 1 1 0 45 45 45 35 128.57 - - - 3 2 6 JL Smith (GG) 1 1 0 42 42 42 18 233.33 - - - 3 4 7 MJ Guptill (SW) 1 1 0 40 40 40 30 133.33 - - - 6 1 8 JM Cox (GG) 1 1 0 32 32 32 22 145.45 - - - 2 2 9 Usman Khan (GG) 1 1 0 32 32 32 18 177.77 - - - 4 1 10 ADS Fletcher (MIE) 1 1 0 30 30 30 18 166.66 - - - 3 2

Dubai Capitals opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz rocketed to the top spot in the batting standings with 81 runs. Sharjah Warriors top-order batter Johnson Charles slid to the second rank with 57 runs.

Jake Fraser McGurk scored 54 runs to propel himself to the third position. Muhammad Waseem climbed up to the fourth rank with 51 runs.

James Vince (45), Jamie Smith (42), Martin Guptill (40), Jordan Cox (32) and Usman Khan (32) slipped three positions each to occupy the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth ranks respectively. Andre Fletcher secured the 10th position, smacking 30 runs.

International League T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Theekshana (SW) 1 1 24 4 - 15 4 4/15 3.75 3.75 6 1 - 2 Sikandar Raza (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 21 3 3/21 7 5.25 8 - - 3 J Overton (GG) 1 1 24 4 - 29 3 3/29 9.66 7.25 8 - - 4 JO Holder (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 36 3 3/36 12 9 8 - - 5 TA Boult (MIE) 1 1 24 4 - 23 2 2/23 11.5 5.75 12 - - 6 CJ Jordan (GG) 1 1 24 4 - 35 2 2/35 17.5 8.75 12 - - 7 CR Woakes (SW) 1 1 24 4 - 35 2 2/35 17.5 8.75 12 - - 8 DC Drakes (GG) 1 1 12 2 - 10 1 1/10 10 5 12 - - 9 Akif Raja (DC) 1 1 18 3 - 20 1 1/20 20 6.66 18 - - 10 PVD Chameera (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 26 1 1/26 26 6.5 24 - -

Sharjah Warriors spinner Maheesh Theekshana continues to hold the pole position in the wickets standings with four scalps. Dubai Capitals all-rounder Sikandar Raza (3) rocketed to the second rank at an average of seven.

Jamie Overton (3) slid one spot down to the third position at 9.66. Jason Holder (3) occupied the fourth slot at 12. Trent Boult (2) moved up to the fifth rank at 11.5.

Chris Jordan (2), Chris Woakes (2) and Dominic Drakes (1) descended three positions each to hold the sixth, seventh and eighth ranks at 17.5, 17.5 and 10 respectively. Akif Raja (1) and Chameera (1) ascended to the ninth and 10th ranks at an average of 20 and 26.

