ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers (Updated) ft. Shaheen Afridi and James Vince

Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers locked horns in the seventh match of the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) season in Dubai on January 24. The latter won the match comfortably as now all teams have won at least one match in the second edition.

Desert Vipers chased down the target of 161 runs in the 19th over of the innings and with six wickets in hand. Earlier in the game, the Giants posted 160 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs after losing the toss.

Chris Lynn was the top-scorer for the Gulf Giants with 62 runs off 43 balls while Jordan Cox scored 32 runs. Along with them, Chris Jordan’s quickfire 14 propelled the Giants to a competitive total.

In response, the Vipers got off to a slow start mustering only 41 runs in seven overs. The innings got real impetus when Wanindu Hasaranga came out to bat and blazed away 42 runs off just 19 deliveries. Adam Hose also played a vital knock of 39 runs while Azam Khan also smashed the ball to all parts of the ground.

Courtesy of these performances, the Vipers reached home to register their first win of the season.

That said, let us have a look at the list of most runs and wickets:

International League T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 J Charles (SW) 2 2 0 150 93 75 89 168.53 - 2 - 14 9 2 N Pooran (MIE) 3 3 1 111 51 55.5 67 165.67 - 1 - 5 10 3 AGS Gous (ADKR) 2 2 1 98 95* 98 59 166.1 - 1 - 5 7 4 James Vince (GG) 3 3 0 98 52 32.66 83 118.07 - 1 - 10 3 5 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DC) 2 2 0 96 81 48 53 181.13 - 1 - 11 4 6 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 3 3 1 96 51 48 64 150 - 1 - 4 7 7 Adam Hose (DV) 2 2 0 84 45 42 65 129.23 - - - 8 1 8 Usman Khan (GG) 3 3 1 70 32 35 51 137.25 - - - 9 1 9 TH David (MIE) 3 2 1 68 41* 68 37 183.78 - - - 2 7 10 J Fraser-McGurk (DC) 2 2 0 68 54 34 34 200 - 1 - 5 5

Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, and Andrie Gous retain their top three positions respectively after match seven despite not playing any match today (January 24).

Gulf Giants skipper James Vince remains in fourth place with 98 runs to his name after playing three matches. Adam Hose scored 39 runs in the match against the Giants and is in seventh place with 84 runs in two matches.

Usman Khan of the Giants has also entered into the top 10 of this list with 70 runs to his name in three matches and is eighth in the list. Tim David and Jake Fraser-McGurk complete the top 10 list.

International League T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Trent Boult (MIE) 3 3 72 12 - 76 7 3/14 10.85 6.33 10.28 - - 2 M Theekshana (SW) 2 2 48 8 - 47 6 4/15 7.83 5.87 8 1 - 3 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 3 3 66 11 - 92 6 4/25 15.33 8.36 11 1 - 4 PVD Chameera (DC) 2 2 48 8 - 54 5 4/28 10.8 6.75 9.6 1 - 5 DC Drakes (GG) 3 3 54 9 - 55 4 2/15 13.75 6.11 13.5 - - 6 CR Woakes (SW) 2 2 48 8 - 56 4 2/21 14 7 12 - - 7 J Overton (GG) 2 2 48 8 - 70 4 3/29 17.5 8.75 12 - - 8 DR Sams (SW) 2 2 48 8 - 75 4 3/28 18.75 9.37 12 - - 9 CJ Jordan (GG) 3 3 60 10 - 113 4 2/35 28.25 11.3 15 - - 10 Shaheen Afridi (DV)"}">Shaheen Afridi (DV) 1 1 24 4 - 22 3 3/22 7.33 5.5 8 - -

Trent Boult continues to be on top of this list with seven wickets to his name. Maheesh Theekshana and Fazalhaq Farooqi are the next two bowlers with six wickets each. Meanwhile, Dushmantha Chameera has picked up five wickets and is in fourth place.

Dominic Drakes of the Giants has jumped to fifth place with four wickets in three matches at a strike rate of 13.5. Another major change in the top 10 list of most wickets is the new entrant Shaheen Afridi of the Desert Vipers. He is 10th, having picked up three wickets in the first game he played of the season.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App