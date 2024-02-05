ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors (Updated) ft. Kusal Perera and Zohaib Zubair

MI Emirates faced Desert Vipers in the 21st match of the ILT20, where the Vipers elected to bowl after winning the toss. MI lost two wickets for 52 runs in the sixth over.

Ambati Rayudu and Kusal Perera added 75 runs for the third wicket. Perera was the highest scorer for the team and scored 65 runs off 46 deliveries. MI posted a total of 188 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

The Vipers didn’t have a decent start to their chase and lost the first seven wickets for just 82 runs. Ali Naseer and Luke Wood did provide the late flourish with a partnership of 73 runs for the eighth wicket. They could only reach a total of 158 runs for the loss of eight wickets and lost the match by 30 runs.

Sharjah Warriors elected to bowl against Gulf Giants after winning the toss. Chris Lynn and Shimron Hetmyer helped the Giants reach a total of 187 runs for the loss of six wickets. Hetmyer played a knock of 53 runs off 28 deliveries.

The Warriors lost two wickets on the first two deliveries of their innings. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Lewis Gregory made 39 and 30 runs, respectively but it was not enough as the team was bundled out for 108 runs. The Giants won the match by 79 runs. Zuhaib Zubair was the pick of the bowlers for the Giants and took four wickets for just 22 runs in four overs.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (MIE) 8 8 2 261 51 43.5 153 170.58 - 1 - 14 22 2 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 8 8 2 248 89* 41.33 159 155.97 - 2 1 20 14 3 CA Lynn (GG) 5 5 0 243 67 48.6 171 142.1 - 2 - 27 10 4 J Charles (SW) 7 7 1 231 93 38.5 166 139.15 - 2 - 22 11 5 MDKJ Perera (MIE) 6 6 0 230 65 38.33 139 165.46 - 2 1 22 11 6 AD Hales (DV) 8 8 0 195 61 24.37 148 131.75 - 1 1 14 12 7 Sikandar Raza (DC) 7 6 0 193 48 32.16 139 138.84 - - - 15 7 8 AD Russell (ADKR) 7 6 4 192 48 96 84 228.57 - - - 7 19 9 MS Pepper (ADKR) 6 6 0 174 59 29 116 150 - 1 - 23 6 10 A Sharafu (ADKR) 7 7 1 165 82* 27.5 128 128.9 - 1 - 21 6

Nicholas Pooran has jumped to first place from third and has amassed a total of 261 runs in eight innings at an average of 43.50

Muhammad Waseem has slipped to second position from first, making 248 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 155.97.

Chris Lynn has moved to third place from fourth with 243 runs to his name in five matches.

Johnson Charles, who was earlier in second place, is now the fourth-highest run-scorer. He has scored 231 runs in seven innings at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 139.15.

Kusal Perera has made a massive jump from eighth to fifth place. He has amassed 230 runs in six innings at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 165.46.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 8 8 174 29 - 222 17 4/25 13.05 7.65 10.23 2 - 2 TA Boult (MIE) 8 8 180 30 - 242 13 3/14 18.61 8.06 13.84 - - 3 PW Hasaranga (DV) 8 8 192 32 - 195 12 3/30 16.25 6.09 16 - - 4 M Theekshana (SW) 7 7 163 27.1 - 178 11 4/15 16.18 6.55 14.81 2 - 5 Mohammad Amir (DV) 7 7 162 27 - 206 11 3/26 18.72 7.62 14.72 - - 6 DR Sams (SW) 7 7 150 25 - 235 11 3/28 21.36 9.4 13.63 - - 7 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 7 7 122 20.2 - 148 10 3/18 14.8 7.27 12.2 - - 8 PVD Chameera (DC) 7 7 156 26 - 187 10 4/28 18.7 7.19 15.6 1 - 9 AJ Hosein (MIE) 8 8 162 27 - 169 9 4/23 18.77 6.25 18 1 - 10 Zuhaib Zubair (GG) 4 4 72 12 - 96 8 4/22 12 8 9 1 -

Fazalhaq Farooqi is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has taken 17 wickets at an average of 13.05. Trent Boult is still in second place, with 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 18.61.

Wanindu Hasaranga has moved to third place and has 12 wickets to his name in eight matches at an average of 16.25. Maheesh Theekshana has slipped to fourth place from third and has picked 11 wickets at an average of 16.18.

Mohammad Amir has jumped to fifth place from eighth, with 11 wickets to his name. Zuhaib Zubair has jumped to 10th place after his match-winning spell against the Sharjah Warriors.

