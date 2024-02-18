ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals (Updated) ft. Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult

MI Emirates bagged the ILT20 2024 title after beating Dubai Capitals by 45 runs in the grand finale at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.
After losing the toss, MI were tasked to bat first. Openers Muhammad Waseem (43) and Kusal Perera (38) forged a 77-run opening stand. Later, Andre Fletcher (53) and Nicholas Pooran (57*) took the game away from the opposition.
Eventually, MI made 208-3 in their 20 overs. Olly Stone, Sikandar Raza and Zahir Khan scalped one wicket apiece for Dubai..
In response, Dubai only managed 163-7 in their 20 overs. Tom Banton (35), Sam Billings (40) and Jason Holder (24) were the lone contributors. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Trent Boult claimed two wickets apiece for MI.
Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the International League T20 2024.
ILT20 2024 Most Runs List
James Vince, the Gulf Giants dashing batter, ended the ILT20 2024 season as the leading run-scorer with 356 runs in 12 innings at an average of 29.66. MIE batter Nicholas Pooran moved up from fourth to second with 354 runs.
His teammate Kusal Perera retained his third position, scoring 335 runs in 10 innings. MIE opening batter Muhammad Waseem climbed up from eighth to fourth, amassing 321 runs. SW Billings (320) surged from seventh to fifth.
Sikandar Raza (313) slipped from second to sixth. Chris Lynn (284) and Alex Hales (282) descended two spots apiece to seventh and eighth respectively. Andre Fletcher (260) moved up from 16th to ninth, while Johnson Charles (232) slid from ninth to 10th.
ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List
MIE bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi (17), Waqar Salamkheil (17) and Trent Boult (15) ended the season as the top three leading wicket-takers, averaging 13.05, 15.05 and 23.06 respectively. Scott Kuggeleijn (13) finished fourth at an average of 20.92.
Sikandar Raza (13) moved up from seventh to fifth, averaging 21.84. Wanindu Hasaranga (12) slid from fifth to sixth with an average of 16.25. Akeal Hosein (12) climbed up from tenth to seventh with 17.91.
Mohammad Amir (12) slid from sixth to eighth at an average of 21.08. Daniel Sams (12) and Zuhaib Zubair (11) slipped one slot each to ninth and tenth respectively.
