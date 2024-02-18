ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals (Updated) ft. Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult

MI Emirates bagged the ILT20 2024 title after beating Dubai Capitals by 45 runs in the grand finale at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

After losing the toss, MI were tasked to bat first. Openers Muhammad Waseem (43) and Kusal Perera (38) forged a 77-run opening stand. Later, Andre Fletcher (53) and Nicholas Pooran (57*) took the game away from the opposition.

Eventually, MI made 208-3 in their 20 overs. Olly Stone, Sikandar Raza and Zahir Khan scalped one wicket apiece for Dubai..

In response, Dubai only managed 163-7 in their 20 overs. Tom Banton (35), Sam Billings (40) and Jason Holder (24) were the lone contributors. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Trent Boult claimed two wickets apiece for MI.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the International League T20 2024.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 JM Vince (GG) 12 12 - 356 59 29.66 296 120.27 - 4 2 35 10 2 N Pooran (MIE) 10 10 3 354 57* 50.57 208 170.19 - 2 - 17 31 3 MDKJ Perera (MIE) 10 10 - 335 65 33.5 213 157.27 - 2 1 37 12 4 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 12 12 2 321 89* 32.1 217 147.92 - 2 1 25 18 5 SW Billings (DC) 13 12 2 320 67 32 228 140.35 - 3 - 23 11 6 Sikandar Raza (DC) 13 11 1 313 60* 31.3 233 134.33 - 1 1 25 10 7 CA Lynn (GG) 10 10 - 284 67 28.4 223 127.35 - 2 1 30 11 8 AD Hales (DV) 10 10 - 282 66 28.2 200 141 - 2 1 18 21 9 ADS Fletcher (MIE) 12 10 1 260 53 28.88 212 122.64 - 1 1 24 11 10 J Charles (SW) 8 8 1 232 93 33.14 170 136.47 - 2 - 22 11

James Vince, the Gulf Giants dashing batter, ended the ILT20 2024 season as the leading run-scorer with 356 runs in 12 innings at an average of 29.66. MIE batter Nicholas Pooran moved up from fourth to second with 354 runs.

His teammate Kusal Perera retained his third position, scoring 335 runs in 10 innings. MIE opening batter Muhammad Waseem climbed up from eighth to fourth, amassing 321 runs. SW Billings (320) surged from seventh to fifth.

Sikandar Raza (313) slipped from second to sixth. Chris Lynn (284) and Alex Hales (282) descended two spots apiece to seventh and eighth respectively. Andre Fletcher (260) moved up from 16th to ninth, while Johnson Charles (232) slid from ninth to 10th.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)"}" data-rowid="1" data-columnid="1">Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 8 8 174 29 - 222 17 4/25 13.05 7.65 10.23 2 - 2 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 11* 11 214 35.4 - 256 17 3/18 15.05 7.17 12.58 - - 3 TA Boult (MIE) 12* 12 252 42 - 346 15 3/14 23.06 8.23 16.8 - - 4 SC Kuggeleijn (DC) 8* 8 173 28.5 - 272 13 4/17 20.92 9.43 13.3 1 - 5 Sikandar Raza (DC) 13* 13 270 45 - 284 13 3/21 21.84 6.31 20.76 - - 6 PW Hasaranga (DV) 8 8 192 32 - 195 12 3/30 16.25 6.09 16 - - 7 AJ Hosein (MIE) 10* 10 210 35 - 215 12 4/23 17.91 6.14 17.5 1 - 8 Mohammad Amir (DV) 9 9 198 33 - 253 12 3/26 21.08 7.66 16.5 - - 9 DR Sams (SW) 10 9 169 28.1 1 262 12 3/28 21.83 9.3 14.08 - - 10 Zuhaib Zubair (GG) 8 8 132 22 - 173 11 4/22 15.72 7.86 12 1 -

MIE bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi (17), Waqar Salamkheil (17) and Trent Boult (15) ended the season as the top three leading wicket-takers, averaging 13.05, 15.05 and 23.06 respectively. Scott Kuggeleijn (13) finished fourth at an average of 20.92.

Sikandar Raza (13) moved up from seventh to fifth, averaging 21.84. Wanindu Hasaranga (12) slid from fifth to sixth with an average of 16.25. Akeal Hosein (12) climbed up from tenth to seventh with 17.91.

Mohammad Amir (12) slid from sixth to eighth at an average of 21.08. Daniel Sams (12) and Zuhaib Zubair (11) slipped one slot each to ninth and tenth respectively.

