ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors (Updated) ft. Kusal Perera and Waqar Salamkheil

MI Emirates faced Sharjah Warriors in the 18th match of the ILT20 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, February 2. MI won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The Warriors could accumulate only 47 runs in the powerplay and lost the wicket of Niroshan Dickwella. Sean Williams emerged as the highest scorer for the team with his 35-run knock off 25 deliveries. No other Warriors batter managed to cross the 30-run mark.

The Warriors were bundled out for 129 runs. Waqar Salamkheil was the pick of the MI bowlers as he took three wickets for 18 runs in four overs. Akeal Hosein and Trent Boult picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Muhammad Waseem and Kusal Perera provided a solid start to MI and added 80 runs for the first wicket. Perera was the highest scorer, smashing 47 runs off 27 deliveries. MI reached the target in 11.1 overs and won the match by eight wickets. Salamkheil won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 7 7 2 241 89* 48.2 153 157.51 - 2 1 19 14 2 J Charles (SW) 6 6 1 229 93 45.8 158 144.93 - 2 - 22 11 3 N Pooran (MIE) 7 7 2 222 51 44.4 138 160.86 - 1 - 11 18 4 Sikandar Raza (DC)"}">Sikandar Raza (DC) 6 5 0 182 48 36.4 132 137.87 - - - 13 7 5 CA Lynn (GG) 3 3 0 167 67 55.66 112 149.1 - 2 - 16 9 6 MDKJ Perera (MIE) 5 5 0 165 54 33 93 177.41 - 1 1 14 10 7 SW Billings (DC) 6 6 1 157 67 31.4 112 140.17 - 2 - 11 5 8 A Sharafu (ADKR) 6 6 1 156 82* 31.2 120 130 - 1 - 19 6 9 AD Russell (ADKR) 6 5 4 151 48 151 68 222.05 - - - 4 16 10 AD Hales (DV) 6 6 0 145 61 24.16 111 130.63 - 1 1 9 10

Muhammad Waseem is still the leading run-scorer of the tournament, having scored 241 runs in seven outings at an average of 48.20.

Johnson Charles has retained his second place in the second position with 229 runs in six matches.

Nicholas Pooran, Sikandar Raza, and Chris Lynn still occupy the next three places. They have scored 222, 182, and 167 runs, respectively. Kusal Perera, who was the highest scorer on Friday, has jumped to sixth place after his quickfire knock.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 7 7 150 25 - 191 13 4/25 14.69 7.64 11.53 1 - 2 TA Boult (MIE) 7 7 156 26 - 197 12 3/14 16.41 7.57 13 - - 3 M Theekshana (SW) 6 6 139 23.1 - 157 11 4/15 14.27 6.77 12.63 2 - 4 DR Sams (SW) 6 6 126 21 - 195 10 3/28 19.5 9.28 12.6 - - 5 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 6 6 98 16.2 - 118 9 3/18 13.11 7.22 10.88 - - 6 PW Hasaranga (DV) 6 6 144 24 - 150 9 3/30 16.66 6.25 16 - - 7 AJ Hosein (MIE) 7 7 150 25 - 162 8 4/23 20.25 6.48 18.75 1 - 8 PVD Chameera (DC) 6 6 132 22 - 167 8 4/28 20.87 7.59 16.5 1 - 9 Muhammad Rohid (MIE) 5 5 60 10 - 77 7 3/21 11 7.7 8.57 - - 10 CR Woakes (SW) 6 6 128 21.2 - 149 7 2/21 21.28 6.98 18.28 - -

Fazalhaq Farooqi is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, having taken 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.69.

Trent Boult has replaced Maheesh Theekshana in the second position. Boult, who was earlier in third place, has taken 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 16.41.

Theekshana has slipped to third place and has 11 wickets to his name in six outings at an average of 14.27. Daniel Sams is still the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in six matches.

Waqar Salamkheil has jumped to fifth place from ninth after his recent heroics with the ball. He has picked up nine wickets in six matches at an average of 13.11.

