ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers (Updated) ft. Luke Wells and Nathan Sowter

Sharjah Warriors took on the Desert Vipers in the 30th match of ILT20 2024 on Sunday, February 11, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Vipers won the toss and elected to bowl.

The Warriors posted a total of 121 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 18 overs as the match-length was reduced due to rain. Luke Wells was the highest scorer for the team with 31 runs off 28 deliveries. Nathan Sowter and Matheesha Pathirana were the most successful bowlers for the Vipers, taking three wickets each.

The Vipers reached the target in just 12.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Philip Salt was the top-scorer with a blistering 30 run-knock off 12 deliveries. Junaid Siddique was the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors as he took two wickets for 16 runs in two overs.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 JM Vince (GG) 10 10 0 298 59 29.8 242 123.14 - 3 1 31 8 2 AD Hales (DV) 10 10 0 282 66 28.2 200 141 - 2 1 18 21 3 MDKJ Perera (MIE) 8 8 0 275 65 34.37 170 161.76 - 2 1 28 12 4 CA Lynn (GG) 8 8 0 266 67 33.25 201 132.33 - 2 - 29 10 5 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 10 10 2 266 89* 33.25 183 145.35 - 2 1 20 15 6 Sikandar Raza (DC) 10 9 1 263 60* 32.87 201 130.84 - 1 1 20 9 7 N Pooran (MIE) 8 8 2 261 51 43.5 153 170.58 - 1 - 14 22 8 SW Billings (DC) 10 10 1 234 67 26 173 135.26 - 3 - 18 7 9 J Charles (SW) 8 8 1 232 93 33.14 170 136.47 - 2 - 22 11 10 MS Pepper (ADKR) 9 9 0 224 59 24.88 155 144.51 - 1 1 32 6

James Vince is still the leading run-scorer this season, having made 298 runs in 10 matches at an average of 29.80. Alex Hales has jumped to second place from seventh and has amassed a total of 282 runs in 10 outings at an average of 28.20.

Kusal Perera has slipped down to the third position from second. He has scored 275 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 161.76.

Chris Lynn has slipped to fourth place from third and has 266 runs to his name in eight matches at an average of 33.25.

Muhammad Waseem has moved to fifth place from fourth and has made 266 runs in 10 outings so far. Luke Wells was the highest scorer in the match between the Warriors and the Vipers in his first game of the competition.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 8 8 174 29 - 222 17 4/25 13.05 7.65 10.23 2 - 2 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 9 9 170 28.2 - 196 14 3/18 14 6.91 12.14 - - 3 TA Boult (MIE) 10 10 222 37 - 314 14 3/14 22.42 8.48 15.85 - - 4 PW Hasaranga (DV) 8 8 192 32 - 195 12 3/30 16.25 6.09 16 - - 5 Mohammad Amir (DV) 9 9 198 33 - 253 12 3/26 21.08 7.66 16.5 - - 6 DR Sams (SW) 10 9 169 28.1 1 262 12 3/28 21.83 9.3 14.08 - - 7 M Theekshana (SW) 8 8 182 30.2 - 208 11 4/15 18.9 6.85 16.54 2 - 8 Imad Wasim (ADKR) 10 10 199 33.1 - 240 11 2/19 21.81 7.23 18.09 - - 9 CJ Jordan (GG) 9 9 177 29.3 - 240 11 2/21 21.81 8.13 16.09 - - 10 Zuhaib Zubair (GG) 7 7 120 20 - 159 10 4/22 15.9 7.95 12 1 -

Fazalhaq Farooqi is still the leading wicket-taker this season and has taken 17 wickets in eight matches at an average of 13.05.

Waqar Salamkheil (second) and Trent Boult (third) have maintained their positions in the top three with 14 wickets each. Wanindu Hasaranga (fourth), Mohammad Amir (fifth), and Daniel Sams (sixth) have taken 12 wickets each.

Nathan Sowter had the best bowling figure on Sunday and has taken four wickets so far at an average of 16.75, an economy of 6.09, and a strike rate of 16.50.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App