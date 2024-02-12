ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers (Updated) ft. Luke Wells and Nathan Sowter

Modified Feb 12, 2024
Sharjah Warriors took on the Desert Vipers in the 30th match of ILT20 2024 on Sunday, February 11, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Vipers won the toss and elected to bowl.

The Warriors posted a total of 121 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 18 overs as the match-length was reduced due to rain. Luke Wells was the highest scorer for the team with 31 runs off 28 deliveries. Nathan Sowter and Matheesha Pathirana were the most successful bowlers for the Vipers, taking three wickets each.

The Vipers reached the target in just 12.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Philip Salt was the top-scorer with a blistering 30 run-knock off 12 deliveries. Junaid Siddique was the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors as he took two wickets for 16 runs in two overs.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1JM Vince (GG)101002985929.8242123.14-31318
2AD Hales (DV)101002826628.2200141-211821
3MDKJ Perera (MIE)8802756534.37170161.76-212812
4CA Lynn (GG)8802666733.25201132.33-2-2910
5Muhammad Waseem (MIE)1010226689*33.25183145.35-212015
6Sikandar Raza (DC)109126360*32.87201130.84-11209
7N Pooran (MIE)8822615143.5153170.58-1-1422
8SW Billings (DC)101012346726173135.26-3-187
9J Charles (SW)8812329333.14170136.47-2-2211
10MS Pepper (ADKR)9902245924.88155144.51-11326

James Vince is still the leading run-scorer this season, having made 298 runs in 10 matches at an average of 29.80. Alex Hales has jumped to second place from seventh and has amassed a total of 282 runs in 10 outings at an average of 28.20.

Kusal Perera has slipped down to the third position from second. He has scored 275 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 161.76.

Chris Lynn has slipped to fourth place from third and has 266 runs to his name in eight matches at an average of 33.25.

Muhammad Waseem has moved to fifth place from fourth and has made 266 runs in 10 outings so far. Luke Wells was the highest scorer in the match between the Warriors and the Vipers in his first game of the competition.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)8817429-222174/2513.057.6510.232-
2Waqar Salamkheil (MIE)9917028.2-196143/18146.9112.14--
3TA Boult (MIE)101022237-314143/1422.428.4815.85--
4PW Hasaranga (DV)8819232-195123/3016.256.0916--
5Mohammad Amir (DV)9919833-253123/2621.087.6616.5--
6DR Sams (SW)10916928.11262123/2821.839.314.08--
7M Theekshana (SW)8818230.2-208114/1518.96.8516.542-
8Imad Wasim (ADKR)101019933.1-240112/1921.817.2318.09--
9CJ Jordan (GG)9917729.3-240112/2121.818.1316.09--
10Zuhaib Zubair (GG)7712020-159104/2215.97.95121-

Fazalhaq Farooqi is still the leading wicket-taker this season and has taken 17 wickets in eight matches at an average of 13.05.

Waqar Salamkheil (second) and Trent Boult (third) have maintained their positions in the top three with 14 wickets each. Wanindu Hasaranga (fourth), Mohammad Amir (fifth), and Daniel Sams (sixth) have taken 12 wickets each.

Nathan Sowter had the best bowling figure on Sunday and has taken four wickets so far at an average of 16.75, an economy of 6.09, and a strike rate of 16.50.

