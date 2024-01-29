ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals (Updated) ft. Johnson Charles and Maheesh Theekshana

Sharjah Warriors scripted a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Dubai Capitals in the 14th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 on January 29.

Sharjah Warriors put up a tremendous display with the ball first up, bundling the Dubai Capitals out for a paltry total of just 104 in 18.2 overs. The Capitals lost both their openers early and failed to recover as their innings never took off.

Sikandar Raza (22) and Roelof van der Merwe (21) were the only significant performers with the bat. Maheesh Theekshana was the star with the ball for the Warriors, returning with figures of 4/20. Daniel Sams supported him well, chipping in with three wickets as well.

Sharjah Warriors made light work of the chase. Openers Niroshan Dickwella (37) and Johnson Charles laid the platform with a 70-run partnership at the top. Charles remained unbeaten on 43 whereas Joe Denly chipped in with an unbeaten 23 as well.

The Warriors got past the line in just 13.1 overs, giving the Capitals no opportunity whatsoever to come back into the game.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing ILT20 2024.

International League T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 J Charles (SW) 5 5 1 200 93 50 127 157.48 - 2 - 19 10 2 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 5 5 2 185 89* 61.66 128 144.53 - 2 1 12 10 3 N Pooran (MIE) 5 5 1 181 51 45.25 115 157.39 - 1 - 9 14 4 Sikandar Raza (DC) 5 4 0 160 48 40 113 141.59 - - - 11 7 5 SW Billings (DC) 5 5 1 151 67 37.75 104 145.19 - 2 - 11 5 6 A Sharafu (ADKR) 5 5 1 145 82* 36.25 106 136.79 - 1 - 18 6 7 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DC) 5 5 0 127 81 25.4 74 171.62 - 1 - 12 7 8 JM Vince (GG) 4 4 0 126 52 31.5 102 123.52 - 1 - 12 5 9 SR Hain (ADKR) 5 5 0 125 77 25 95 131.57 - 1 1 14 2 10 AD Russell (ADKR) 5 4 3 121 48 121 55 220 - - - 3 13

After an unbeaten 43, Sharjah Warriors opener Johnson Charles jumped two places to the top in the most runs list with a tally of 200. Muhammad Waseem dropped a spot to the second position with 185 runs. Subsequently, Nicholas Pooran also slipped a place down to the third spot with 181 runs.

Sikandar Raza climbed two places up to the fourth position with 160 runs With 151 runs, Sam Billings retained his fifth position in the list. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Alishan Sharafu dropped two spots down to sixth place with 145 runs.

Dubai Capitals Rahmanulla Gurbaz takes the seventh position with 127 runs. Following him closely with 128 runs is James Vince, who dropped a spot down to the eighth position.

Sam Hains also slipped down to the ninth spot by a position with 125 runs. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell dropped by a place to the tenth position with 121 runs.

International League T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Theekshana (SW) 5 5 120 20 - 131 11 4/15 11.9 6.55 10.9 2 - 2 TA Boult (MIE) 5 5 108 18 - 124 10 3/14 12.4 6.88 10.8 - - 3 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 5 5 102 17 - 146 10 4/25 14.6 8.58 10.2 1 - 4 DR Sams (SW) 5 5 120 20 - 178 10 3/28 17.8 8.9 12 - - 5 CR Woakes (SW) 5 5 116 19.2 - 126 7 2/21 18 6.51 16.57 - - 6 PVD Chameera (DC) 5 5 108 18 - 135 7 4/28 19.28 7.5 15.42 1 - 7 PW Hasaranga (DV) 4 4 96 16 - 106 6 3/30 17.66 6.62 16 - - 8 AJ Hosein (MIE) 5 5 120 20 - 138 6 4/23 23 6.9 20 1 - 9 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 4 4 50 8.2 - 75 5 2/3 15 9 10 - - 10 Sikandar Raza (DC) 5 5 96 16 - 87 5 3/21 17.4 5.43 19.2 - -

Courtesy of a four-wicket haul, Sharjah Warriors spinner Maheesh Theekshana jumped three places to first place in the wickets standings with 11 scalps.

Trent Boult dropped a place down to the second position with 10 wickets, averaging 12.40. Fazalhaq Farooqi also dropped by a place to the third position with ten wickets and an average of 14.60. Daniel Sams moved two places up to the fourth position, also with 10 scalps, averaging 17.80.

Sharjah Warriors Chris Woakes with seven wickets and an average of 18 slipped by two places to the fifth position. With seven wickets and an average of 19.28, Dushmantha Chameera dropped a position down to sixth.

Wanindu Hasaranga remains in the seventh position with six scalps and an average of 17.66. Akeal Hossein follows at the eighth position with six wickets, averaging 23. Waqar Salamkheil moved a place to the ninth position with five wickets. Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza dropped a place down to tenth with five scalps as well.

