ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants (Updated) ft. Johnson Charles and Maheesh Theekshana

Gulf Giants secured a 31-run win over Sharjah Warriors in the first match of International League T20 2024 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Batting first, Gulf Giants openers Jamie Smith (42) and James Vince (45) forged a 61-run opening stand. While Jordan Cox contributed 32 runs, Usman Khan also scored 32 crucial runs.

Eventually, the Giants posted an imposing total of 198/7 in 20 overs. Maheesh Theekshana scalped four wickets, conceding 15 runs in four overs. Chris Woakes claimed two wickets while Daniel Sams bagged one scalp.

In reply, Sharjah Warriors openers Martin Guptill (40) and Johnson Charles (57) added a 93-run stand for the first wicket. However, other batters faltered badly as the Warriors could only muster 167/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by 31 runs.

Jamie Overton was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up a three-wicket haul while conceding 29 runs in four overs. Chris Jordan claimed two wickets while Richard Gleeson and Dominic Drakes picked up one wicket apiece.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing ILT20 2024.

International League T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 J Charles (SW) 1 1 0 57 57 57 38 150 - 1 - 6 3 2 JM Vince (GG) 1 1 0 45 45 45 35 128.57 - - - 3 2 3 JL Smith (GG) 1 1 0 42 42 42 18 233.33 - - - 3 4 4 MJ Guptill (SW) 1 1 0 40 40 40 30 133.33 - - - 6 1 5 JM Cox (GG) 1 1 0 32 32 32 22 145.45 - - - 2 2 6 Usman Khan (GG) 1 1 0 32 32 32 18 177.77 - - - 4 1 7 CR Woakes (SW) 1 1 1 22 22* - 13 169.23 - - - 4 0 8 T Kohler-Cadmore (SW) 1 1 0 19 19 19 12 158.33 - - - 0 2 9 Karim Janat (GG)"}">Karim Janat (GG) 1 1 0 17 17 17 13 130.76 - - - 0 1 10 CJ Jordan (GG) 1 1 1 11 11* - 6 183.33 - - - 2 0

Warriors top-order batter Johnson Charles scored 57 runs to top the run-scoring charts. While James Vince occupied the second spot with 45 runs, Jamie Smith ia third with 42 runs.

Martin Guptill (40 runs) is fourth. Jordan Cox (32), Usman Khan (32), and Chris Woakes (22) settled with the fifth, sixth, and seventh positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tom Kohler Cadmore (19), Karim Janat (17), and Chris Jordan (11) held on to the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

International League T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Theekshana (SW) 1 1 24 4 - 15 4 4/15 3.75 3.75 6 1 - 2 J Overton (GG) 1 1 24 4 - 29 3 3/29 9.66 7.25 8 - - 3 CJ Jordan (GG) 1 1 24 4 - 35 2 2/35 17.5 8.75 12 - - 4 CR Woakes (SW) 1 1 24 4 - 35 2 2/35 17.5 8.75 12 - - 5 DC Drakes (GG) 1 1 12 2 - 10 1 1/10 10 5 12 - - 6 RJ Gleeson (GG) 1 1 24 4 - 35 1 1/35 35 8.75 24 - - 7 DR Sams (SW) 1 1 24 4 - 47 1 1/47 47 11.75 24 - - 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Maheesh Theekshana scalped four wickets to make it to the top of the wicket-taking charts. Jamie Overton (3) secured the second rank. Chris Jordan (2) and Chris Woakes (2) claimed the third and fourth positions at an average of 17.5 and 17.5, respectively.

Dominic Drakes (1), Richard Gleeson (1), and Daniel Sams (1) picked up fifth, sixth, and seventh spots, respectively.

