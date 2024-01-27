ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates (Updated) ft. Johnson Charles and Mahesh Theekshana

MI Emirates secured a 106-run win over Sharjah Warriors in the ninth match of International League T20 2024 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

MI Emirates were tasked to bat first after losing the toss on Friday, January 26. They posted a dominating total of 180/7 in 20 overs. Kusal Perera (42), Andre Fletcher (42) and Nicholas Pooran (37) were the standout batters.

Jawadullah scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding 31 runs in four overs for Sharjah Warriors. He was well supported by Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, and Maheesh Theekshana with one wicket apiece.

In response, Sharjah Warriors got bundled out for just 74 runs in 12.1 overs. Niroshan Dickwella was the top-scorer with 22 runs off 13 balls. Akeal Hosein was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul, conceding 23 runs in four overs.

International League T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 J Charles (SW) 3 3 0 151 93 50.33 91 165.93 - 2 - 14 9 2 N Pooran (MIE) 4 4 1 148 51 49.33 96 154.16 - 1 - 6 12 3 SW Billings (DC) 3 3 1 132 67 66 83 159.03 - 2 - 10 5 4 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DC) 3 3 0 117 81 39 60 195 - 1 - 12 6 5 J Fraser-McGurk (DC) 3 3 0 109 54 36.33 51 213.72 - 1 - 8 9 6 AGS Gous (ADKR) 3 3 1 102 95* 51 65 156.92 - 1 - 5 7 7 ADS Fletcher (MIE) 4 3 0 100 42 33.33 87 114.94 - - - 9 5 8 JM Vince (GG) 3 3 0 98 52 32.66 83 118.07 - 1 - 10 3 9 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 4 4 1 96 51 32 66 145.45 - 1 1 4 7 10 Sikandar Raza (DC) 3 2 0 91 48 45.5 52 175 - - - 8 3

Johnson Charles maintained his top spot in the run-scoring charts with 151 runs from three innings at an average of 50.33. MI Emirates batter Nicholas Pooran moved up from fourth to second rank with 148 runs.

Sam Billings (132) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (117) slid one position each to secure the third and fourth positions respectively. Jake Fraser McGurk (109) and Andre Fletcher (100) retained their fifth and sixth slots respectively.

Andre Fletcher (100) moved up from 19th to seventh spot. James Vince (98) slipped from seventh to eighth slot. Muhammad Waseem (96) and Sikandar Raza (91) descended one spot each to occupy the ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

International League T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 TA Boult (MIE) 4 4 84 14 - 87 9 3/14 9.66 6.21 9.33 - - 2 M Theekshana (SW) 3 3 72 12 - 78 7 4/15 11.14 6.5 10.28 1 - 3 PVD Chameera (DC) 3 3 72 12 - 89 7 4/28 12.71 7.41 10.28 1 - 4 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 4 4 78 13 - 111 7 4/25 15.85 8.53 11.14 1 - 5 AJ Hosein (MIE) 4 4 96 16 - 106 6 4/23 17.66 6.62 16 1 - 6 CR Woakes (SW) 3 3 72 12 - 80 5 2/21 16 6.66 14.4 - - 7 DR Sams (SW) 3 3 72 12 - 121 5 3/28 24.2 10.08 14.4 - - 8 Waqar Salamkheil (MIE) 3 3 32 5.2 - 45 4 2/3 11.25 8.43 8 - - 9 SP Narine (ADKR) 3 3 54 9 - 55 4 2/23 13.75 6.11 13.5 - - 10 DC Drakes (GG) 3 3 60 10 - 59 4 2/19 14.75 5.9 15 - -

MI Emirates pacer Trent Boult consolidated his top spot in the wickets standings with nine scalps. Mahesh Theekshana (7) moved one spot up to secure the second rank at 11.14. Dushmantha Chameera (7) slid to third spot at an average of 12.71.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (7) retained his fourth rank, averaging 15.85. Akeal Hosein (6) ascended from 21st to occupy the fifth slot at 17.66. Chris Woakes (5) maintained his sixth rank at an average of 16.

Daniel Sams (5) moved two spots up to hold the seventh slot at an average of 24.2. Waqar Salamkheil (4) ascended from 19th to the eighth slot at 11.25. Sunil Narine (4) and Dominic Drakes (4) descended four spots apiece at 13.75 and 14.75 respectively.

