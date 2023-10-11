ILT20 Development 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Blitzers vs Braves final match (Updated) ft. Asif Khan and Haider Ali

ILT20 Braves, led by Muhammad Usman, secured the title after defeating ILT20 Bltizers by nine wickets in the inaugural ILT20 Development season. ICC Academy in Dubai hosted this one-sided affair.

After losing the toss, the Bltizers batted first in the grand finale. They lost their openers Usman Khan and Kamran Atta for single-digit scores. However, Aryan Lakra stood tall with a 25-run knock, which ended up being the highest score in the innings.

Unfortunately for the Blitzers, no other batter was able to hang around for a substantial amount of time and they were bundled out for just 114 in 17.5 overs. Medium pacer Haider Ali was the star bowler for the Braves with a four-wicket haul.

In the chase, the Braves lost their opener Hamdan Tahir for just nine runs. But it was one-way traffic from there on as Asif Khan, with 96* off 47 deliveries, helped his side chase down the target in just 12.1 overs. Khan's blistering knock featured nine fours and six sixes.

Aryan Lakra was the lone wicket-taker for the Blitzers. With this win, the Braves became the champions of the inaugural ILT20 Development tournament.

On that note, here's a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of ILT20 Development 2023:

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Runs List

Braves opener Asif Khan ended the campaign as the leading run-scorer, amassing 383 runs from seven innings at an average of 76.6 and a strike rate of 148.45. Marvels batter Rahul Chopra finished second with 269 runs from six innings.

Blitzers opening batter Usman Khan had to settle for third position, accumulating 204 runs from seven innings. Pearls batters Alishan Sharafu and Aryansh Sharma occupied the fourth and fifth spots, scoring 202 and 179 runs respectively.

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Wickets List

Braves medium pacer Haider Ali finished well ahead of the others, scalping 15 wickets from seven innings at an impressive average of 14.07. Bltizers pacer Muhammad Uzair Khan took 11 wickets to finish second.

Braves medium pacer Hafiz Almas also bagged 11 wickets but at a slightly higher average of 20.64. Blitzers left-arm spinner Aryan Lakra secured the fourth position with 10 scalps, while Pearls spinner Nilansh Keswani slid down to the fifth slot with 10 wickets as well.