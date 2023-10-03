ILT20 Development 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Blitzers vs Thunders match(Updated) ft. Asif Khan and Muhammad Zuhaib

The Braves secured a commanding 44-run victory over the Dynamos in the fifth match of the ILT20 Development 2023, while the Blitzers claimed a resounding 46-run win against the Thunders in the sixth game. Both the games were held at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Talking about the fifth game, the Braves found themselves batting first after losing the toss. Despite an early struggle, losing the first four wickets for just 74 runs, a late blitz from Chundangapoyil Rizwan (57 runs off 35 balls) propelled the team to 158 runs in 20 overs.

Zahoor Khan and Karthik Meiyappan shined with the ball for the Dynamos, picking up two wickets apiece.

In the chase, opener Samal Udawaththa showed some excellent form, scoring 55 runs off 36 balls, including six fours and two sixes. However, only one other Dynamos batter registered a double-digit score for the team to get bundled out for 114 runs in 17.4 overs.

Hafiz Almas was the wrecker-in-chief with a five-wicket haul for the Braves, with Raees Ahmed chipping in with a four-fer.

Shifting the focus to the sixth encounter, the Blitzers batted first after losing the toss. Their top-order batters looked in decent touch with Mohammad Nadeem scoring 41 runs off 28 balls, featuring four fours and three sixes.

Eventually, the Blitzers posted a total of 150 in 19.2 overs. Hazrat Luqman, Umair Ali Khan, Shahbaz Ali, Rohan Mustafa, and Simranjeet Singh bagged two wickets each for the Thunderbolts in the first innings.

In response, only two batters surpassed the 20-run mark for the Thunderbolts. Their innings took a nosedive, losing all their wickets for just 104 runs in 18.1 overs. Spinner Muhammad Jawad Ullah was the standout bowler for the Blitzers.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the ILT20 Development 2023

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Runs List

Braves opening batter Asif Khan is leading the batting charts, amassing 107 runs off two innings at an average of 107. He has scored these runs at a strike rate of 138.96.

Pearls batter Aryansh Sharma is the second-highest run-scorer with 85 runs from two matches at an average of 42.5. At the third position is Samal Udawaththa, the Dynamos batter, who has scored 83 runs.

Braves batter Chundangapoyil Rizwan occupies the fourth position, accumulating 72 runs from two matches while Blitzers batter Usman Khan settled with the fifth slot, scoring 68 runs.

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Wickets List

Marvel's spinner Muhammad Zuhaib is leading the bowling charts with five wickets from two matches. Braves bowlers Hafiz Almas and Raees Ahmad scalped five and four wickets respectively to occupy second and third positions.

Marvels' left-arm spinner Aayan Khan racked up four wickets from two innings to occupy the fourth rank. Adithya Shetty, the Pearl's leg spinner, bagged the fifth position with four wickets.