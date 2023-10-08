ILT20 Development 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after ILT20 Blitzers vs ILT20 Braves match (Updated) ft. Asif Khan and Uzair Khan

ILT20 Blitzers secured a convincing five-wicket victory over ILT20 Braves in the 13th match of ILT20 Development 2023. ICC Academy in Dubai hosted this high-scoring affair.

After winning the toss, ILT20 Braves elected to bat first. Opener Asif Khan dazzled with a blistering 25-ball 43-run knock, showcasing his prowess with five fours and two sixes at an impressive strike rate of 172.

During the middle and death overs, middle-order batter Abdul Ghaffar scored a 30-ball 80-run unbeaten knock with four fours and nine sixes to propel Braves to a formidable total of 201/7 in 20 overs. In the last few overs, Hafiz Almas scored an 18-ball 31-run unbeaten knock.

Left-arm spinner Aryan Lakra was the standout bowler for Blitzers, scalping three wickets, and conceding 17 runs in his three-over spell.

Moving to the chase, Blitzers came out all guns blazing despite losing their opener Usman Khan quite early for just four runs. His opening partner Mohammad Kamran Atta smacked a 44-ball 76-run knock with 11 fours and one six. He received good support from multiple batters.

Mohammad Nadeem scored 27 runs off 16 balls, including three fours and two sixes. In the middle order, Aryan Lakra smacked 39 runs off 22 balls with Muhammad Uzair Khan scoring 32* runs off 18 balls.

Uzair, with the help of Bacha, who scored an eight-ball 17-run unbeaten knock took their side over the line, scoring 205/5 with four balls to spare.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of ILT20 Development, 2023

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Runs List

Marvel's top-order batter Rahul Chopra continues to lead the batting charts with 237 runs from five innings at an average of 118.5. Braves opener Asif Khan scored 167 runs from four innings at an average of 55.67 to occupy the second rank.

Blitzers' opener Usman Khan bagged a duck over Braves to slide down to the third position, amassing 159 runs in the competition. Pearls batter Khalid Shah moved down to the fourth slot, accumulating 151 runs from four matches at an average of 37.75.

Blitzers' opening batter Mohammad Kamran Atta was propelled to the fifth position, with 128 runs from five innings at an average of 25.6.

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Wickets List

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Wickets List

Blitzers' medium pacer Uzair Khan maintained his leading position on the wickets charts, picking 10 scalps from five innings. Haider Ali bagged nine wickets to occupy the second rank on the table.

Blitzers' spinner Aryan Lakra was propelled to the third position, scalping eight wickets at an average of 11.5. Vikum Bandara Sanjaya slid down to the fourth rank, bagging seven wickets.

Marvels' Muhammad Zuhaib scalped seven wickets to settle in the fifth position.