ILT20 Development 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after ILT20 Blitzers vs ILT20 Pearls match (Updated) ft. Rahul Chopra and Jawad Ullah

ILT20 Marvels secured a convincing seven-wicket win over ILT20 Dynamos in the seventh match of ILT20 Development 2023, while the thrilling eighth contest ended with the Super Over being won by ILT20 Pearls over ILT20 Blitzers.

The ICC Academy in Dubai hosted both encounters.

In the seventh match, Dynamos batted first and started off on a bad note after losing their top-order batters cheaply. However, opener Hameed Khan and middle order batters Ammar Badami and Osama Hassan's thirty-plus scores propelled the side to 147/7 in 20 overs.

Pacer Danish Qureshi was the wrecker-in-chief for the Marvels, bagging three crucial wickets. In response, the Marvels lost their openers quite early. However, captain Basil Hameed held one end with a 40-run knock off 39 balls.

But the best knock of the match came from Rahul Chopra, who batted at no.4 and scored an unbeaten 82-run knock off 58 balls with eight fours and two sixes. Eventually, the Marvels sealed the deal with five balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.

In the eighth game of the tournament, Pearls batted first after losing the toss. They got off to a good start with their openers putting together a 116-run partnership. Khalid Shah was the standout batter with his 47-ball 70, featuring six fours and three sixes.

With the help of captain Alishan Sharafu (25 off 13) and Zawar Farid's (28 off 10) cameos, Pearls reached 190/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, Blitzer's opener Usman Khan looked in brilliant touch, scoring 59 runs off 49 balls. He received top-class support from captain Ali Abid, who scored 46 runs off 27 balls. Interestingly, Blitzers leveled the scores at the end of 20 overs, taking the game to the Super Over.

In the Super Over, Blitzers scored 18 runs with Usman Khan scoring eight runs, while Ali Abid added nine runs. However, Pearls chased down the target with Zawar Farid scoring 20 runs off five balls.

Here's a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of ILT20 Development, 2023:

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Runs List

Marvels no.4 batter Rahul Chopra is the leading run-scorer with 123 runs from three innings at a strike rate of 133.7. Braves opener Asif Khan secured the second rank, having scored 107 runs in two matches.

Blitzers' Usman Khan has scored 96 runs from three innings at an average of 96 and occupies the third position. Samal Udawaththa, Dynamo's middle-order batter, has amassed 89 runs from three innings to settle with the fourth rank.

Pearls batter Aryansh Sharma has accumulated 85 runs from three innings at an average of 42.5 to occupy the fifth spot.

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Wickets List

Blitzers left-arm pacer Muhammad Jawad Ullah is currently leading the bowling charts, having racked up six wickets from two matches. His partner, Muhammad Uzair Khan, occupies the second rank, with five wickets.

Braves pacer Hafiz Almas occupies the third position, having bagged five wickets from two innings. Marvel left-arm spinner Aayan Khan settled with the fourth spot, having picked five wickets from three innings. Marvels' Muhammad Zuhaib, who has taken five wickets in three matches, occupies the fifth position.