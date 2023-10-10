ILT20 Development 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after ILT20 Braves vs ILT20 Marvels semifinal match (Updated) ft. Asif Khan and Haider Ali

ILT20 Blitzers secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win over ILT20 Pearls in the first semifinal of ILT20 Development 2023, while ILT20 Braves clinched a 33-run win against ILT20 Marvels in the second semifinal. The ICC Academy in Dubai hosted both of these encounters.

In the first semifinal, ILT20 Pears took the crease first and mustered a below-par total of 135/8 in 20 overs, with Lovepreet Singh Bajwa emerging as the top scorer (45) for his side. Matiullah Khan was the star bowler for ILT20 Blitzers as he scalped three crucial wickets.

In response, Bltizers finished off the game in just 16.3 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan played a pivotal role, scoring 43 runs off 25 balls, featuring eight fours and a six. His opener partner Kamran Atta top-scored with 44 runs off 36 balls, including two fours and as many sixes.

In the second semifinal, ILT20 Braves batted first and posted a good-looking total of 162/7 in 20 overs. Opener Asif Khan continued his good form, scoring 73 runs off 50 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Danish Qureshi was the standout bowler for Marvels, picking up three wickets.

In reply, Marvels started off well with opener Mayank Chowdary scoring 67 runs off 42 balls but unfortunately, other batters faltered. As a result, they got bundled out for 129 runs in 17.5 overs, losing the game by 33 runs.

For the Braves, Abdul Ghaffar was the chief architect of Marvel’s downfall with his four-wicket haul. Raees Ahmed gave him incredible support, scalping three crucial wickets.

ILT20 Blitzers and ILT20 Braves will lock horns in the grand finale on Tuesday, October 10.

Let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of ILT20 Development 2023

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Runs List

Braves opener Asif Khan was propelled to the leading position on the batting chart, scoring 287 runs from six innings at an average of 57.4. Rahul Chopra, the Marvel star batter, slid down to the second position, amassing 269 runs.

Pearls captain Alishan Sharafu held on to the third rank, accumulating 202 runs from six innings at an average of 40.4. Bltizers opener Usman Khan scored 202 runs to take up the fourth position.

Pearls batter Aryansh Sharma settled in the fifth spot, scoring 179 runs from six innings at an average of 29.83 and a strike rate of 109.82.

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Wickets List

Braves bowler Haider Ali scalped 11 wickets to maintain his top spot on the bowling chart. Bltizers pacer Uzair Khan picked 11 wickets from six innings to occupy the second rank on the table.

Pearls left-arm spinner Nilansh Keswani settled with the third position, picking up 10 wickets from six innings. Blitzers left-arm spinner Aryan Lakra occupied the fourth spot, scalping nine wickets.

Braves right-arm pacer Hafiz Almas bagged nine wickets from six innings at an average of 21.56 to hold the fifth position.