ILT20 Development 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Marvels vs Thunderbolts match (Updated) ft. Rahul Chopra and Uzair Khan

The Dynamos secured a 30-run victory over the Blitzers in the 11th match of ILT20 Development 2023, while the Marvels bagged a three-wicket win over the Thunderbolts in the 12th game.

The Dynamos were put into bat after losing the toss. They managed to amass an imposing total of 178/8 in their 20 overs, thanks to Hameed Khan's 48 off 30 balls.

The Blitzers started their chase on a disappointing note, losing three for 15. Their middle-order batsmen then put up some decent scores, with Uzair Bacha leading the charge with 49* off 26 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

However, that wasn’t enough for the Blitzers as they fell short of the target by 30 runs. Vikum Bandara Sanjaya and Ammar Badami were the star bowlers for the Dynamos, scalping three wickets apiece.

In the 12th match, the Thunderbolts batted first after losing the toss. A collective batting effort propelled them to a total of 162/7 in 20 overs. Keeper-batter Sandeep Singh scored a 21-ball 39 while Rameez Shahzad hit an unbeaten 40 off 29 balls.

In reply, the Marvels started off pretty well, scoring 60 runs for the first wicket. Captain Rahul Chopra continued his good form, scoring an unbeaten 42 off 31 balls. In the end, Harshit Kaushik hit a brilliant 23 off eight balls to take his side over the line with three balls to spare.

On that note, here's a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers of ILT20 Development 2023:

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Runs List

Marvels captain Rahul Chopra is the tournament's top scorer with 237 runs from five innings at a stunning average of 118.5. Blitzers star batter Usman Khan is in second spot with 155 runs from four innings.

Pearls batter Khalid Shah is just behind him with 151 at an average of 37.75. His colleague Aryansh Sharma is fourth with 125 runs from four innings while Braves opener Asif Khan rounds out the top five with 124 runs from three innings.

ILT20 Development 2023 Most Wickets List

Muhammad Uzair Khan of the Blitzers is the leading wicket-taker with eight wickets at an impressive average of 14.5. Dynamos medium pacer Vikum Bandara Sanjaya occupies the second spot with seven wickets.

Haider Ali from the Braves and Muhammad Zuhaib from the Marvels find themselves in the third and fourth positions respectively, racking up seven wickets apiece. Marvels left-arm spinner Aayan Khan has moved up to fifth, picking up six wickets from four matches.