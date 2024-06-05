Imad Wasim ruled out of Pakistan's 2024 T20 World Cup opener against USA 

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup encounter against co-hosts United States of America (USA). The clash is scheduled to take place at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on June 6.

The all-rounder had recently reversed his international retirement and was subsequently selected in Pakistan's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. He has been a consistent performer in the shortest format, particularly in franchise cricket, and is expected to play a huge role for the side in the tournament.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam confirmed Imad Wasim's unavailability for the USA fixture due to a side strain, but expects the all-rounder to be fit for the remainder of the World Cup.

"Imad Wasim is experiencing a side strain. It unfortunately means that he won't be available for our opening match. While Imad will miss the first game, we are hopeful that he will join the team in the remaining fixtures," Babar Azam said.

Imad Wasim was not included in the playing XI for the fourth T20I against England recently. The all-rounder had played the second contest, chipping in with figures of 2-19 and scoring a 22-run cameo as well.

He had played an important role in Pakistan's semi-final run in the 2021 T20 World Cup. During that campaign, he picked up four wickets in six matches at an economy rate of just 5.70.

Pakistan's spin bowling takes a hit without Imad Wasim

Pakistan might have to rely on their four-pronged pace attack to forge the bowling unit given that their spin unit lives and dies with Imad Wasim. Shadab Khan's horrid patch of form coupled with Abrar Ahmed's inexperience at the international level is a concern. The Men in Green opted not to pick leg-spinner Usama Mir, and their other alternate avenue comes in the form of Iftikhar Ahmed's part-time off spin.

Pakistan will hope that Wasim returns to full fitness as soon as possible, given that they are lined up to face arch-rivals India after their clash with the USA. The high-profile clash is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

