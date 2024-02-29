IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Canada vs UAE (Updated) ft. Sudheesh Sobhana and Gerrie Snyman

A total of five matches were played in the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 on Thursday, February 29. Australia defeated England in the 3rd/4th Place Playoff match by five wickets after chasing down the target of 175 runs. Greg Hunt made 75 runs off 127 deliveries for Australia and won the Player of the Match award.

The USA and Zimbabwe played the 5th/6th Place Playoff match, where the USA elected to bowl after winning the toss. Zimbabwe scored 250 runs for the loss of eight wickets and restricted the USA to 184 runs, winning the match by 66 runs.

Namibia defeated Wales to finish in the 7th place in the tournament. They chased down the target of 175 runs in 39.5 overs. Gerrie Snyman was the pick of the bowlers for Namibia and took four wickets for 21 runs in nine overs.

Sri Lanka won the 9th/10th Place Playoff match against India by four wickets after chasing down the target of 145 runs in 27.2 overs. Marlon Fernando won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance, scoring 53 runs off just 25 deliveries and remaining unbeaten.

The 11th/12th Place Playoff match between the UAE and Canada ended in a draw. Both teams made 269 runs at the end of the 45th over mark. The UAE won the Super Over after chasing down the target of eight runs in just two deliveries.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 50 100 4s 6s 1 Sudheesh Sobhana 7 7 0 402 98 57.43 83.92 4 0 53 5 2 Hardeep Singh 6 6 1 397 137 79.4 122.53 2 2 52 4 3 Vinay Devisetty 6 6 2 386 103 96.5 90.4 3 1 35 0 4 Sion Morris 7 7 0 334 91 47.71 79.71 3 0 41 7 5 Zeshan Muhammed 7 7 0 327 103 46.71 111.22 2 1 44 7 6 Gerrie Snyman 7 7 2 303 80 60.6 99.02 4 0 39 8 7 Greg Hunt 7 7 2 267 75 53.4 71.2 3 0 22 5 8 Satjit Gill 7 7 0 263 68 37.57 69.21 3 0 23 2 9 James Marshall 6 6 1 260 103 52 106.56 1 1 29 3 10 Iqbal Khan 7 7 1 259 79 43.17 65.4 2 0 17 1

Sudheesh Sobhana has jumped to first place from fourth and is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has made 402 runs in seven matches at an average of 57.43. Hardeep Singh has moved to second place from first. He has amassed 397 runs in six outings at an average of 79.40.

Vinay Devisetty is the third-highest run-scorer and has 386 runs to his name in six matches at a strike rate of 90.40. Sion Morris has moved to fourth place from fifth and has made 334 runs in seven innings at an average of 47.71 and a strike rate of 79.71. Zeshan Muhammed has slipped to fifth position from third. He has amassed 327 runs in seven outings at an average of 46.71.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts Econ Average SR 4 5 1 Scott Jarvis 6 6 50.4 186 17 3.67 10.94 17.9 1 0 2 Nissanka Herath 6 6 52.4 217 14 4.12 15.5 22.6 1 0 3 Yogesh Dicholkar 7 7 42.2 187 13 4.42 14.38 19.5 1 0 4 Jamie Panelli 5 5 45 153 12 3.4 12.75 22.5 1 0 5 Gerrie Snyman 7 7 59 218 12 3.69 18.17 29.5 1 0 6 Lundi Mbane 6 6 44.5 171 12 3.81 14.25 22.4 1 0 7 Muhammad Farrukh 7 7 47.1 222 12 4.71 18.5 23.6 1 0 8 Gareth Edwards 7 7 58 278 11 4.79 25.27 31.6 0 0 9 Nicolaas Buys 7 6 45.4 231 11 5.06 21 24.9 0 0 10 Arch Harley 7 7 44 239 11 5.43 21.73 24 0 0

Scott Jarvis is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has picked 17 wickets in six matches at an average of 10.94. Nissanka Herath is still the second-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in six games at an average of 15.50.

Yogesh Dicholkar has moved to third place from fourth and has picked 13 wickets in seven games at an economy of 4.42. Jamie Panelli has jumped to fourth place and has 12 wickets to his name in five games at a strike rate of 22.5. Gerrie Snyman is the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 18.17.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App