  IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Africa vs India (Updated) ft. Iqbal Khan and Lungi Mbane

By Sportz Connect
Modified Feb 25, 2024 22:36 IST
A total of six matches were played in the last round of league stage matches in the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 on Sunday, February 25.

The 25th match of the tournament was played between Australia and the USA, with the former winning the game by 41 runs. Namibia beat the USA by seven wickets in the 26th match, while England crushed Canada by nine wickets in the 27th game.

The 28th match of the 2024 IMC Over-40s World Cup saw New Zealand take on UAE. The former registered a 103-run win over UAE in a one-sided victory. The 29th match was played between Wales and Sri Lanka. Interestingly, Wales edged past the Island nation, winning the game by five wickets.

The last league stage match i.e. match number 30 saw India take on South Africa on Sunday. South Africa bowled beautifully and won the game, eventually, by six wickets.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024- Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveSR501004s6s
1Hardeep Singh55139613799124.1422524
2Zeshan Muhammed55031110362.2113.921417
3Sudheesh Sobhana550295985984.5330403
4Vinay Devisetty442269103134.595.7321260
5Cos Beadle541234887891.0530305
6Iqbal Khan5512177954.2573.3120151
7Greg Johnson33121410910793.8602123
8Sion Morris5502127442.479.720255
9Gerrie Snyman5512098052.2597.2130267
10Ojas Hamir Mehta55019610039.258.8601173

India’s Hardeep Singh is currently the top run-scorer in the tournament with 396 runs to his name in five matches. Zeshan Muhammed finds himself at number two with 311 runs under his bag at an average of 62.20.

At number three is Sudheesh Sobhana with 295 runs in five games. Vinay Devisetty (269) and Cos Beadle (234) occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

At number six is Indian captain Iqbal Khan, who has scored 217 runs in the tournament. Greg Johnson (214) takes the seventh spot, followed by Sion Morris (212) and Gerrie Synman (209) at the eighth and ninth positions respectively.

Ojas Hamir rounds off the top ten spot with 196 runs to his name in five matches.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsOversRunsWktsEconAverageSR45
1Nissanka Herath5543.4170133.8913.0820.210
2Lundi Mbane5535.5118123.299.8317.910
3Scott Jarvis4432.4131124.0110.9216.310
4Yogesh Dicholkar5535141124.0311.7517.510
5Fakir Dungaria5534.5141104.0514.120.910
6Jamie Panelli3327819391810
7Daniel Styer442913494.6214.8919.310
8Farhan Mirza442613595.191517.301
9Gareth Edwards554021085.2526.253000
10Simon Seager554022285.5527.753010

Nissanka Herath has picked the most number of wickets in the tournament thus far. He has 13 wickets under his name in five matches, followed by Lundi Mbane (12) and Scott Jarvis (12) at second and third spot, respectively.

Yogesh Dicholkar too has 12 wickets to his name and finds himself at fourth spot. Fakir Dungaria (10) is fifth, while the sixth and seventh spots are occupied by Jamie Panelli (9) and Daniel Styer (9), respectively.

Farhan Mirza is languishing at eighth spot with nine wickets under his name. Gareth Edwards (8) and Simon Seager (8) are closely following him at the ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

Edited by Aditya Singh
