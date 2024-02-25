IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Africa vs India (Updated) ft. Iqbal Khan and Lungi Mbane

A total of six matches were played in the last round of league stage matches in the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 on Sunday, February 25.

The 25th match of the tournament was played between Australia and the USA, with the former winning the game by 41 runs. Namibia beat the USA by seven wickets in the 26th match, while England crushed Canada by nine wickets in the 27th game.

The 28th match of the 2024 IMC Over-40s World Cup saw New Zealand take on UAE. The former registered a 103-run win over UAE in a one-sided victory. The 29th match was played between Wales and Sri Lanka. Interestingly, Wales edged past the Island nation, winning the game by five wickets.

The last league stage match i.e. match number 30 saw India take on South Africa on Sunday. South Africa bowled beautifully and won the game, eventually, by six wickets.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024- Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 50 100 4s 6s 1 Hardeep Singh 5 5 1 396 137 99 124.14 2 2 52 4 2 Zeshan Muhammed 5 5 0 311 103 62.2 113.9 2 1 41 7 3 Sudheesh Sobhana 5 5 0 295 98 59 84.53 3 0 40 3 4 Vinay Devisetty 4 4 2 269 103 134.5 95.73 2 1 26 0 5 Cos Beadle 5 4 1 234 88 78 91.05 3 0 30 5 6 Iqbal Khan 5 5 1 217 79 54.25 73.31 2 0 15 1 7 Greg Johnson 3 3 1 214 109 107 93.86 0 2 12 3 8 Sion Morris 5 5 0 212 74 42.4 79.7 2 0 25 5 9 Gerrie Snyman 5 5 1 209 80 52.25 97.21 3 0 26 7 10 Ojas Hamir Mehta 5 5 0 196 100 39.2 58.86 0 1 17 3

India’s Hardeep Singh is currently the top run-scorer in the tournament with 396 runs to his name in five matches. Zeshan Muhammed finds himself at number two with 311 runs under his bag at an average of 62.20.

At number three is Sudheesh Sobhana with 295 runs in five games. Vinay Devisetty (269) and Cos Beadle (234) occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

At number six is Indian captain Iqbal Khan, who has scored 217 runs in the tournament. Greg Johnson (214) takes the seventh spot, followed by Sion Morris (212) and Gerrie Synman (209) at the eighth and ninth positions respectively.

Ojas Hamir rounds off the top ten spot with 196 runs to his name in five matches.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts Econ Average SR 4 5 1 Nissanka Herath 5 5 43.4 170 13 3.89 13.08 20.2 1 0 2 Lundi Mbane 5 5 35.5 118 12 3.29 9.83 17.9 1 0 3 Scott Jarvis 4 4 32.4 131 12 4.01 10.92 16.3 1 0 4 Yogesh Dicholkar 5 5 35 141 12 4.03 11.75 17.5 1 0 5 Fakir Dungaria 5 5 34.5 141 10 4.05 14.1 20.9 1 0 6 Jamie Panelli 3 3 27 81 9 3 9 18 1 0 7 Daniel Styer 4 4 29 134 9 4.62 14.89 19.3 1 0 8 Farhan Mirza 4 4 26 135 9 5.19 15 17.3 0 1 9 Gareth Edwards 5 5 40 210 8 5.25 26.25 30 0 0 10 Simon Seager 5 5 40 222 8 5.55 27.75 30 1 0

Nissanka Herath has picked the most number of wickets in the tournament thus far. He has 13 wickets under his name in five matches, followed by Lundi Mbane (12) and Scott Jarvis (12) at second and third spot, respectively.

Yogesh Dicholkar too has 12 wickets to his name and finds himself at fourth spot. Fakir Dungaria (10) is fifth, while the sixth and seventh spots are occupied by Jamie Panelli (9) and Daniel Styer (9), respectively.

Farhan Mirza is languishing at eighth spot with nine wickets under his name. Gareth Edwards (8) and Simon Seager (8) are closely following him at the ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App