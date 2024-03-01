IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Africa vs New Zealand (Updated) ft. Hardeep Singh and Lundi Mbane

South Africa clinched the IMC Over 40s Cricket World Cup after beating New Zealand in the final on Friday, March 1. The contest proved to be a one-sided affair as South Africa registered a comprehensive six-wicket win over the Blackcaps.

Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 155 runs in 42.2 overs. Hardeep Singh was the top-scorer for them, amassing 55 runs in 67 deliveries. South Africa showcased a brilliant performance with the ball as four bowlers namely, Daniel Styler, Lundi Mbane, Abdul-Aziz Temoor, and Pieter Booysen picked two wickets each.

In pursuit of the target, South Africa lost four wickets but reached home comfortably in the end. Werner Moolman played an unbeaten knock of 45 runs in 81 deliveries, including four fours and one six. Kyle Smit also played a crucial knock of 33 off 42 balls.

Ben Rapson was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, claiming 2/30. Besides, Peter Connell and Jeremy Wylie picked one wicket each as well but to no avail.

IMC Over 40s Cricket World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 50 100 4s 6s 1 Hardeep Singh 7 7 1 452 137 75 115.6 3 2 58 4 2 Sudheesh Sobhana 7 7 0 402 98 57.43 83.92 4 0 53 5 3 Vinay Devisetty 6 6 2 386 103 96.5 90.4 3 1 35 0 4 Sion Morris 7 7 0 334 91 47.71 79.71 3 0 41 7 5 Zeshan Muhammed 7 7 0 327 103 46.71 111.22 2 1 44 7 6 Gerrie Snyman 7 7 2 303 80 60.6 99.02 4 0 39 8 7 James Marshall 7 7 1 269 103 44.83 101.89 1 1 29 3 8 Greg Hunt 7 7 2 267 75 53.4 71.2 3 0 22 5 9 Satjit Gill 7 7 0 263 68 37.57 69.21 3 0 23 2 10 Iqbal Khan 7 7 1 259 79 43.17 65.4 2 0 17 1

New Zealand batter Hardeep Singh finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer with 452 runs in seven matches. Sudheesh Sobhana finished at the second spot with 402 runs, followed by Vinay Devisetty (386) at third.

At number four is Sion Morris (334), followed by Zeshan Muhammed (327) and Gerrie Synman (303) at the fifth and sixth spots, respectively. The seventh position is occupied by James Marshall with 269 runs. Greg Hunt finished at eighth with 267 runs, while Satjit Gill is at ninth with 263 runs. Iqbal Khan rounds off the top-ten list with 259 runs to his name.

IMC Over 40s Cricket World Cup Most wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts Econ Average SR 4 5 1 Scott Jarvis 6 6 50.4 186 17 3.67 10.94 17.9 1 0 2 Lundi Mbane 7 7 52.5 206 14 3.9 14.71 22.6 1 0 3 Nissanka Herath 6 6 52.4 217 14 4.12 15.5 22.6 1 0 4 Yogesh Dicholkar 7 7 42.2 187 13 4.42 14.38 19.5 1 0 5 Jamie Panelli 5 5 45 153 12 3.4 12.75 22.5 1 0 6 Gerrie Snyman 7 7 59 218 12 3.69 18.17 29.5 1 0 7 Daneil Styer 6 6 41 188 12 4.59 15.67 20.5 1 0 8 Muhammad Farrukh 7 7 47.1 222 12 4.71 18.5 23.6 1 0 9 Gareth Edwards 7 7 58 278 11 4.79 25.27 31.6 0 0 10 Nicolaas Buys 7 6 45.4 231 11 5.06 21 24.9 0 0

Scott Jarvis picked the most number of wickets in the tournament. He finished at the pole position with 17 wickets, followed by Lundi Mbane (14) and Nissanka Herath (14) at the second and third spots, respectively.

At number four is Yogesh Dicholkar with 13 wickets, while Jamie Panelli is at fifth with 12 wickets. The number sixth spot is claimed by Gerrie Synman with 12 wickets under his bag. The likes of Daniel Styler (12), Muhammad Farrukh (12), and Gareth Edwards are in seventh, eighth, and ninth positions, respectively. Nicolaas Buys completes the top ten list with 11 wickets under his name.

