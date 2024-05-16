Important for Babar Azam to not bat at 130-140 strike rate if the team is chasing 200: Misbah-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has opined that current skipper Babar Azam will need to bat according to the situation at the T20 World Cup to be played in June. There has been a lot of talk around Babar's strike rate and impact in T20Is.

Misbah shed light on Babar's sensational innings of 75 off 42 against Ireland in the thrid T20I and believes the Pakistan captain is capable of playing such explosive knocks on a consistent basis.

Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Misbah-ul-Haq explained the importance of Babar Azam adapting to the needs of modern-day T20 cricket and shifting gears accordingly. He said:

"We saw he (Babar) improved his strike rate against Ireland. Hopefully, he will bat like that when the team requires that sort of an innings from him. If an anchor role is required, then anchor it is. But you have to be potentially ready to play at 160-170 or even a strike rate of 200 if the team needs it. It will be an important thing for Babar to not bat at 130-140 strike rate if the team is chasing 200."

After opening the batting for Pakistan in the previous two T20 World Cups, Babar Azam looks to have settled in his new No. 3 role, with Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan opening the innings.

Misbah-ul-Haq on 'outside noise' affecting Babar Azam

Misbah-ul-Haq was also asked whether the criticism Babar Azam receives from pundits and fans about his strike rate affects the latter. While Misbah accepted that pressure is not easy to handle, he believes good players use it as motivation and strive to prove their critics wrong.

Misbah stated:

"Outside noise does affect a player, but good players, who are mentally strong, top cricketers in the world, they take motivation from criticism. They write down those noises that yes, I have to answer them on the ground. Somehow, they take motivation from those voices and criticism."

Babar and Co. will now play a three-match T20I series against England beginning on May 22 before flying to the Caribbean and the USA for the T20 World Cup.