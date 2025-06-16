"Important to see who is bowling better" - Harbhajan Singh's pick for key position in India's XI for 1st ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jun 16, 2025 22:14 IST
Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Two - Source: Getty
Harbhajan Singh had much to say about India's bowling attack for the England series. [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Shardul Thakur should be picked ahead of Nitish Kumar Reddy for the pace-bowling all-rounder's spot in the upcoming Test series in England. The first of five Tests will be played in Leeds, starting June 20.

Nitish Reddy debuted for India in Tests in their previous series against Australia at the end of last year. Despite being exposed to alien conditions in Australia, the 22-year-old came out with flying colors, averaging over 37 with the bat in five Tests. He also contributed manfully with the ball, picking up five wickets at an average of 38.

Meanwhile, Thakur earned a recall to the Indian Test squad after being dropped following the South African tour at the end of 2023.

Talking to the PTI about the choice between the two for the opening Test against England, Harbhajan said:

"It will be important to see who is bowling better. I think India need a bowler who can bat a bit. India have got a batting line-up till 7. And at No. 8, you need to see who can bowl and get those wickets for you and bat a bit. Not someone who bats and bowls a little bit. I think that's where Shardul will have an edge on Nitish Reddy, in my view."
Harbhajan added:

"I think Nitish is a proper, proper batsman who can definitely bowl. But we have not seen him bowling in the IPL much. They will have to find out. You know, Gautam is there. He is a very capable coach. And I am sure he will make the right decision by picking the right one. You know, who is bowling better in those conditions and who could be more useful for the team."
Thakur has the added advantage of experience in England, having played in three of the five Tests in India's 2021/22 tour and the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in 2023. He boasts batting and bowling averages of 24.71 and 37.10, respectively, in four Tests in England.

"Two spinners with three seamers" - Harbhajan Singh on India's ideal bowling combination for 1st England Test

Kuldeep Yadav boasts an excellent record against England in Tests. [Credit: Getty]
Kuldeep Yadav boasts an excellent record against England in Tests. [Credit: Getty]

Harbhajan Singh urged India to field two spinners and three seamers for the opening Test against England in Leeds. The former spinner believes Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja should be part of the playing XI, irrespective of the conditions.

Kuldeep has played only the lone Test in England during the 2018 tour, going wicketless in nine overs.

"India should look to play Kuldeep Yadav. Of course, Jadeja will bowl with him. So, two spinners with three seamers would be the kind of perfect match for this game. Let's see if conditions will change or favor the spinners. But even if it doesn't, I think these are two capable bowlers who can take wickets on any wicket," said Harbhajan ( via PTI).

Despite the wicketless outing in his lone Test in England, Kuldeep has tormented the English batters in the red-ball format. He has picked up 21 wickets in his six Tests against England at an average of 22.28.

More from Sportskeeda
