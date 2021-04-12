Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and 4 others to be inducted in Pakistan cricket’s ‘Hall of Fame’

To acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of their cricket legends, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be launching its own "Hall of Fame." Six of their legends – Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas – who are also a part of the ICC Hall of Fame, will be inducted into the PCB "Hall of Fame"

Starting this year (2021), there will be 3 inductions annually, which an independent panel will choose. The inductees will be announced on October 16, the day when Pakistan made its Test debut in 1952.

The decision was made during a virtual meeting of PCB’s Board of Governors on Saturday.

Into their 69th year of existence as a cricketing nation, Pakistan have been one of the most competitive teams with an ODI World Cup, a T20 World Cup and a Champions Trophy in their wardrobe. They have also enjoyed success as the No.1 Test side in the world for short periods in 1988 and most recently in 2016.

Cricketers who have retired from international cricket for at least 5 years will be eligible for the PCB . Hall of Fame induction.

Founding inductees of Pakistan Cricket’s ‘Hall of Fame’ continue to inspire: Ehasan Mani

PCB chief Ehsan Mani hailed the contributions of the 6 founding inductees and stated that they continue to inspire the next generation of superstars.

A report from PTI quoted Ehsan Mani:

“Since earning the Test status, Pakistan has produced world-renowned cricketers who have not only put Pakistan on the world map but have left their mark on world cricket. It is appropriate that these six extraordinary performers be the founding inductees as they continue to inspire the next generation of superstars”.

Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar have famously donned the title of "Little Master." However, hailing from a sporting family, Hanif Mohammad, who at his peak was amongst the best batters in the world, was the original "Little Master".

In Imran Khan, their current Prime Minister, Pakistan had one of the greatest all-rounders to have played the sport. Imran also led them to a World Cup triumph in 1992. Along with Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan and batting superstar Javed Miandad were among the 55 inductees in the inaugural batch of the ICC's "Hall of Fame."

Nicknamed the "Asian Bradman", Zaheer Abbas is regarded as one of the finest batters in the game and among the few cricketers who revolutionized batting in ODIs.

Former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis are among the greatest fast bowlers to have graced the sport. Together they formed a destructive pair that could dismantle the finest of batting line-ups.

