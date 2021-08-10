Imran Tahir completes the first-ever hat-trick in The Hundred, bowls Birmingham Phoenix to victory

South African veteran spinner Imran Tahir stunned the cricket fraternity after producing the first-ever hat-trick in The Hundred. He bowled Birmingham Phoenix to a victory against the Welsh Fire with a remarkable five-wicket haul on Monday (August 9).

Imran Tahir's victims in the hat-trick included Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes and David Payne. After luring Ahmed into the hands of Smeed, Tahir trapped Milnes in front and then rattled the stumps of Payne.

You can watch the hat trick effort from Imran Tahir right here:

Imran Tahir's spell was also the first five-wicket haul of The Hundred Men’s competition. He currently has seven wickets in the tournament from six games at an economy of 8.84.

The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix complete comprehensive win after Imran Tahir’s heroics

Will Smeed and Moeen Ali took the Phoenix to a huge total

Birmingham Phoenix completed a massive 93-run victory over Welsh Fire after Imran Tahir's exploits with the ball. Chasing a target of 185 runs, the Fire collapsed for just 91 runs in 74 balls.

Earlier in the day, Birmingham Phoenix posted an enormous total of 184 on the board with the help of half-centuries from young opener Will Smeed and skipper Moeen Ali. Smeed remained unbeaten on 65 from just 38 balls and Ali scored 59 from 28 balls. A came of 31 runs off 19 balls from Liam Livingstone also proved crucial towards the end stages of the Phoenix innings.

With the victory, Birmingham Phoenix have jumped to the top of the table. They have four victories from six matches and are tied on points with the Trent Rockets.

Meanwhile, Welsh Fire are in the bottom half of the table. They have just two victories from six matches and are placed in seventh position.

