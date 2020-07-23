Imran Tahir took to Twitter today to say that he is still not done playing for the South African side. While he retired from ODI cricket in 2019, Imran Tahir is confident of his form in the T20 arena and wants to give his all towards South Africa winning a T20 World Cup title.

"I am not done yet with the Proteas. I am still looking forward playing for them in T20 format if people feel I still have it in me. And my main aim is to give all I have to see South Africa winning a T20 World Cup," Imran Tahir tweeted.

Imran Tahir made his debut for South Africa in T20 cricket at the age of 34. In the same year, he was adjudged the T20 player of the year for South Africa. At the age of 41, he is still going strong as a globetrotter, playing in different T20 leagues across continents.

The leg-spinner represents the Dolphins in South Africa, Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Multan Sultans in the PSL, Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL and Surrey in the Vitality T20 blast.

Imran Tahir's unfulfilled dream of playing for Pakistan

Imran Tair was born in Pakistan, and lived there till 2005. He was part of the Pakistan under-19 and Pakistan A sides at different periods of time. However, he failed to make the cut in the senior team. He has also shared his disappointment in fulfillment in never having made it to the Pakistan team.

However, Imran Tahir reinstated his commitment towards the South African side and cricket board. He took this opportunity to thank Cricket South Africa for enabling him to fulfill the dream of playing international cricket.

"I would like to clarify this to people. I tried my best to represent Pakistan but unfortunately didn’t happen. Cricket South Africa gave me an opportunity to realise my dreams of playing international cricket for which I am grateful the rest of my life.Once a protea is a protea forever."

It was at the age of 26 that Imran Tahir was awarded the South African citizenship. He made his debut in Tests and ODIs for South Africa in 2011, and in T20Is in 2013. Imran Tahir is the fastest South African to reach 50 wickets in T20I cricket.