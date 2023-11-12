“In the 2003 World Cup, Nehra, Zaheer, Srinath bowled brilliantly” - Sourav Ganguly disagrees with “best-ever” tag for current Indian pace attack 

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has disagreed with the observation that the current pace attack of the team is the best ever. While praising the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, he reminded critics and fans of India’s impressive pace attack during the 2003 World Cup.

The Men in Blue have been terrific in the ongoing World Cup at home. They have won all of their eight league matches so far, most of them in comprehensive fashion. While skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli have led the way with the willow, the pacers - Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj - have made a big impact.

In the wake of their tremendous showing in the 2023 World Cup, a number of experts and fans have labeled the current Indian pace attack as the best ever. Speaking to Sports Tak, though, Ganguly shared a differing view.

“I can’t say this is the best-ever Indian pace attack to date. In the 2003 World Cup, (Ashish) Nehra, Zaheer (Khan), and (Javagal) Srinath also bowled brilliantly,” the 51-year-old said.

While Zaheer claimed 18 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 20.78 during the 2003 World Cup, Srinath claimed 16 scalps at an average of 23.06, while Nehra finished with 15 wickets, averaging 19.27.

India reached the final of the 2003 World Cup but were hammered by Australia in a one-sided game.

“There's pressure from both ends” - Ganguly on Bumrah’s impact

While he did not agree with the best-ever tag for the current Indian pace bowling line-up, Ganguly admitted that watching Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj is exciting. He reserved special praise for Bumrah, stating that his presence a makes difference and helps the other bowlers as well.

“[It is] exciting to see Bumrah, Shami and Siraj bowl. It's a big difference when you have Bumrah. There's pressure from both ends as it is always about bowing in pairs. Bumrah makes a massive impact on the other two as well,” the former India captain commented.

He also agreed that Shami should have been drafted into the playing XI much earlier.

"Yes, Shami should have played in the XI a lot earlier. Look at the impact he has made," Ganguly concluded.

Shami was not part of India’s playing XI for their first four World Cup matches. However, since being picked, he has claimed 16 wickets in four games at an average of seven.