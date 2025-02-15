"In a final, you are making childish decisions" - Former cricketer's scathing attack on Pakistan ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad slammed the side for making several blatant mistakes in the tri-series final defeat against New Zealand in Karachi on February 14. Despite winning the do-or-die encounter against South Africa by pulling off a run-chase of over 350, Pakistan elected to bat first at the same venue in the finale.

The batters struggled to come to grips with a two-paced track and scored only 242 in 49.3 overs. In response, New Zealand capitalized on better batting conditions and completed the run-chase in a mere 45.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

Reflecting on the final, Shehzad said on his YouTube channel [quoted by TOI]:

"It was a mind-boggling decision (to bat first) because we had seen in the previous match that the pitch becomes better to bat on in the night, the ball doesn't grip on the surface for the spinners. Still, the Pakistan team decided to bat first. Brainless decision, they had no clue. In a final, you are making childish decisions...you are making so many mistakes in matches."

He added:

"Pakistan's bubble has burst ahead of the Champions Trophy. You get a chance to win only when the opposition performs below par or don't have their main players playing."

The defeat was Pakistan's second in three matches of the tri-series, with both coming against New Zealand. The Men in Green will open their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against the same opponent in Karachi on February 19.

"In his every decision, the Pakistan captain wants to play safe with batting" - Ahmed Shehzad

Rizwan made several questionable decisions in the tri-series final [Credit: Getty]

Ahmed Shehzad criticized Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan for overloading their batting and sacrificing bowling options in the tri-series final. The hosts played all-rounder Faheem Ashraf at No. 8 in place of pacer Mohammad Hasnain, but the former bowled only 2.2 overs in the summit clash.

"In his every decision, the Pakistan captain wants to play safe with batting, be it by being a spinner short in the Champions Trophy squad or this match, where they played (bowling all-rounder) Faheem Ashraf to have a longer batting line-up at the expense of (fast bowler) Mohammad Hasnain and still used him (Ashraf) for just two overs," said Shehzad.

He continued:

"The normal phenomenon is that you plan around your strengths. You extended your batting line-up and still chose to bat first. If you have deeper batting strength, then why not chase, like you did in the match against South Africa?"

Pakistan have the challenging task of facing New Zealand and India to start the upcoming Champions Trophy before playing their final Group A game against Bangladesh. The top two teams from the two groups will advance to the semi-final.

