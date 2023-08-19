"In this format, he will be fine" - Greg Chappell expects Shubman Gill to have a great 2023 World Cup

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell believes opener Shubman Gill will have a successful ODI World Cup in India later this year. Gill has had a rough patch of form of late in the West Indies with just a couple of half-centuries to show on the entire tour.

However, Chappell feels that in Indian conditions where the ball won't do much, Gill may not have to deal with a number of issues. He feels Gill won't struggle like he did in red-ball cricket.

Here's what Chappell told RevSporz about Gill:

"I think in this format, he will be fine. I expect him to do very well. He has shown before that he does very well in this format. The issue that I have seen with him is more pronounced in red ball cricket where the ball can move around a little bit more and catching fielders are in positions for much longer."

Greg Chappell's piece of caution for Shubman Gill

While Greg Chappell is confident of Shubman Gill doing well, he did caution him about the initial period where the ball will be new and hard. If there is a bit of movement, Chappell feels Gill could struggle. The young opener will need to get through that phase and then cash in on the run-scoring opportunities.

On this, Chappell stated:

"It's not such an issue for him in white-ball cricket. It can be an issue if he gets a good ball early on when the ball is new and hard and doing a little bit. But he is a good player. He has proven himself in most formats before. I would expect him to do well."

Gill averages an outstanding 62.5 in just 27 ODIs with four centuries to his name. Alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India would be dependent on Gill to be consistent throughout the World Cup.