"In my head I feel like I could play for 10 years" - James Anderson on his Test career nearing an end 

England veteran pacer James Anderson admits that he still envisions playing cricket for another decade. He is set to play his final Test in the upcoming home series against West Indies, after showdown talks with the England Test team's hierarchy recently.

Anderson was well within sight of the iconic 200 Test landmark, but will only play one more contest before he hangs up his boots when it comes to international cricket. Despite nearing the 42-year mark, he has been active for England in their red-ball endeavors, and has also turned up for Lancashire in the County Championship.

"In my head I feel like I could play for 10 years. Obviously I realise that is not realistic. Some days I wake up and wish I was not retiring. Ninety per cent of the time I’m happy with it. Not many people in sport get the chance to retire over the age of 40. I'm happy I've made it this far," Anderson said on the Tailenders podcast.

James Anderson played four out of five Tests in the scorching subcontinent heat against India earlier this year, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 33.50. He also reached the iconic 700-wicket landmark as well over the course of the series.

The veteran will end his decorated career as the leading wicket-taker among seamers by some margin. However, he needs to pick up eight or more wickets in his final Test at Lord's to equal or over-take the 708-wicket milestone set by Shane Warne to become the second leading wicket-taker in Test cricket history.

"If the opposition are 500-3, I'll be thinking, 'do I really want to still be doing this?" - James Anderson

Anderson has always maintained that he can keep going, ever since questions of retirement have been floated to him in the past. However, he has admitted now that he has had moments where he considered calling it quits.

"There's been two or three moments on the field, if the opposition are 500-3, I'll be thinking, 'do I really want to still be doing this? They are fleeting thoughts - nothing that has stuck with me for more than an over," Anderson said.

"I don't know how much of that was me, and how much it was the external noise that comes with aging. For the last six years, or even longer, it's been, 'how long can you go on for? That in itself, certainly for the last couple of years, has been quite draining," Anderson concluded.

England's home summer begins with the first Test against West Indies at Lord's, scheduled to take place from July 10 onwards. The Ben Stokes-led side will also host Sri Lanka as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback