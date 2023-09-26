Former Indian cricketer WV Raman believes that the Men in Blue have always had a potentially brilliant all-rounder in Washington Sundar, but have failed to make full use of his batting and bowling abilities.

Sundar was a part of the Indian team that played the Asia Cup final. However, he has been leapfrogged by Ravichandran Ashwin in the ODI series against Australia. Raman feels Sundar is not trusted enough and that needs to change since the latter has all the qualities of a good all-rounder.

Speaking to TOI during the Asian Games 2023, here's what WV Raman had to say about Washington Sundar:

"We've been talking about lack of all-rounders, but here we have a very good potential all-rounder in Washington Sundar. Unfortunately, what has happened is, despite the fact that he's proved his batting credentials, time and again in all formats, in the limited opportunities he got, he is not being encouraged. We have to try and utilize the resources we have to our best. It's only then we are going to get what we need, come the tough situations."

India cannot be complacent: WV Raman

While India will go in as favorites to win the Asian Games gold in men's cricket, WV Raman has warned them not to be complacent as teams like Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and others could spring a surprise.

On this, he stated:

"We saw quality cricketers playing in that Emerging Asia Cup as well, even though the other countries resorted to sending a few cricketers who already played for their senior side in that tournament. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, all these countries have a lot of talent in their ranks. So if our guys, I mean the Indian side, becomes a little bit complacent, they'll pay a huge price."

Sundar has been named in the Asian Games squad and it will be interesting to see how they utilize him.