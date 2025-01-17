[In Picture] “A moment that is very close to me” - Anil Kumble recalls historic feat from BGT 2007-08

Former Indian Test captain Anil Kumble took to social media to share a memorable picture from the third Test of the 2007-08 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, where he made history as the first Indian bowler to pick up 600 Test wickets.

On January 17, 2008, during Day 2 of the Test, Anil Kumble made history by dismissing Andrew Symonds for 66, marking his 600th wicket in his 124th Test match. As this iconic achievement turned 17 years old on Friday, Kumble took to Instagram to share a message and a picture, writing:

“Came across this picture and it just took me back to 2008, a moment that is very close to me - reaching 600 test wickets. Celebrating the test match win at Perth was the icing on the cake. Forever grateful for that journey and all those who played a part in it on and off the field.”

Trending

Meanwhile, after opting to bat, India posted a total of 330 runs, with Rahul Dravid (93) and Sachin Tendulkar (71) leading the way. In response, Australia were dismissed for 212, with Irfan Pathan taking four wickets. In their second innings, India scored 294 runs, with VVS Laxman top-scoring with 79, setting Australia a challenging target of 413 runs.

Despite a determined fight, Australia fell short by 72 runs, handing India a historic victory Down Under. Irfan was again the standout bowler in the second innings, claiming three wickets. With this win, India became the first team to defeat Australia in Australia in over four years, since their Adelaide victory in 2003, and the first to beat them in Perth in a decade.

Anil Kumble remains India's leading wicket-taker across formats

Anil Kumble continues to be India's leading wicket-taker across all formats. The 54-year-old holds the record for the most wickets in Test cricket for India, with 619 scalps in 132 matches, including 35 five-wicket hauls.

Additionally, he has claimed 334 wickets in One-Day Internationals, the most by any Indian bowler, across 269 games.

Overall, Kumble took 953 wickets in Tests and ODIs combined, a record that still stands as the highest by an Indian across formats. Notably, he never played a T20I match in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news