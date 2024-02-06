[In Picture] Mohammed Siraj poses with badminton star Jwala Gutta

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj recently met badminton star Jwala Gutta. The two sportspersons also posed together for a picture, which was shared by Basanth Jain.

It is worth mentioning that Jain is a sports agent who manages Siraj and Gutta. Apart from the aforementioned names, he is also associated with the likes of Hanuma Vihari, Piyush Chawla, and Pragyan Ojha.

Siraj was rested for the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam as part of workload management. The Hyderabad-born cricketer was replaced by Mukesh Kumar in the playing XI, who picked up just a single wicket in the match.

Siraj also had a dismal outing in Hyderabad, going wicketless in 11 overs that he bowled across both innings.

Mohammed Siraj is expected to be back in the squad for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test

The ongoing Test series between India and England has been a closely contested one. The visitors trumped the Men in Blue by 28 runs in Hyderabad to go 1-0 up in the five-match affair.

Rohit Sharma and company bounced back in stunning fashion in the next encounter, completing a comprehensive 106-run victory to level the series 1-1.

India are yet to name the squad for the remaining three Tests. However, according to recent sports, the team management is considering resting pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the third fixture, while Mohammed Siraj is likely to return.

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the second Test, bagging a spectacular six-wicket haul in the first innings. He picked up three more scalps in the second essay to finish with nine wickets and was named Player of the Match for his fantastic bowling exploits.

The third Test between India and England will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from February 15 to 19.

