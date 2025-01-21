[In Picture] R Ashwin holidays with wife and kids post-retirement during BGT 2024-25

Former Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is currently enjoying holidays in the United States with his wife and children. The celebrated off-spinner announced his international retirement after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Following his retirement, Ashwin has been spending time with his family. He is currently in the US for a family trip and has shared pictures from their holiday on social media.

The veteran cricketer recently posted an image on Instagram with his wife and kids and an ocean on the back. Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan had her tongue out in the picture, seemingly indicating that she is having fun.

"just “us” ❤️ @prithinarayanan," Ravichandran Ashwin wrote in the caption.

Trending

"I think this decision is a futuristic call" - R Ashwin on BCCI appointing Shubman Gill as vice-captain for Champions Trophy

The selection committee appointed Shubman Gill as Team India's vice-captain for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting next month. While the decision drew a lot of eyeballs, Ashwin called it a futuristic move from the management.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said via India Today:

“Just think about whom else we can appoint as vice-captain from the current squad. I will not say whether the decision to appoint Gill was right or wrong, but the point that was raised was correct that he was the vice-captain in the last series as well. I could be wrong, but I guess he’s done some vice-captaincy in Tests as well. I think this decision is a futuristic call as the management might be thinking about who could be their leader in the future."

Shubman Gill was awarded the vice-captaincy role of both the ODI and T20I sides for the Sri Lanka tour last year. However, he lost his role in the shortest format after he was left out of the T20Is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news