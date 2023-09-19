[In Pictures] Babar Azam attends wedding ceremony of Shaheen Afridi amid rumors of a rift

Pakistan captain Babar Azam attended his teammate Shaheen Afridi's wedding ceremony on Tuesday (September 19). Shaheen tied the knot with Ansha, daughter of Shahid Afridi, today in a grand ceremony.

Reports emerged last week that things got tense between Babar and Shaheen Afridi in the Pakistan team dressing room. This came after their loss against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on September 14, leading to their elimination.

Reports suggested that the duo got into a heated argument, and senior player Mohammad Rizwan had to intervene to bring the situation back under control. However, Shaheen seemingly put an end to such rumors with his post on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the Pakistan captain on Tuesday evening.

Later, Cricket Pakistan took to the X handle and shared the pictures of Babar from Shaheen's wedding ceremony. The duo can be seen embracing each other warmly in them and sharing a hearty laugh.

"Babar Azam is actually leading that shoot-out match"- Matthew Hayden compares ODI stats of Pakistan skipper and Virat Kohli

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden recently analyzed the ODI numbers of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. He concluded that Babar holds an edge over his senior counterpart at this stage due to his superior record.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Hayden gave his opinion on the debate between the two players, saying:

"Babar is a champion. He comes back from these things time and time again because that's what champions do. When you think about the statistical comparison at the same stage, Kohli vs Babar, Babar Azam is actually leading that shoot-out match."

He added:

"Babar is central not only because he is the captain but he is absolutely central in terms of the talent of that batting unit. We all understand that Pakistan cricket over the years and particularly this side is very top-heavy and Babar carries the weight of that always. So when his performances aren't quite on song, it matters."

