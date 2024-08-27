[In Pictures] KL Rahul shares photos with his pet dog on social media

Star Indian batter KL Rahul is enjoying his time off the cricket field right now. The wicketkeeper appearaed on a podcast recently, and now, he has shared pictures of himself playing with his pet dog.

Rahul had a hectic 2023. He made his return from a hamstring injury and helped India win the Asia Cup and finish runners-up at the ODI World Cup. After that, the wicketkeeper captained India to a 2-1 series victory against South Africa away from home.

In 2024, Rahul suffered a quadriceps injury during the England Test series. He returned for the IPL, where he could not lead the Lucknow Super Giants to the playoffs. Most recently, Rahul turned up for India in the away ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The Indian team is on a break from cricket right now, and KL Rahul decided to spend some time with his pet. Sharing four photos with his dog on X, Rahul posted a black heart and a white heart emoji.

Fans loved the pictures shared by Rahul on X. The post has received more than 6,000 likes already, with hundreds of fans leaving a comment under the post as well.

When will KL Rahul play his next match?

The Maharaja T20 Trophy is currently underway in Karnataka, but Rahul has decided to skip the tournament organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association. The stylish batter will return to action in the Duleep Trophy tournament, starting on September 5.

Rahul is a part of the India 'A' squad in the tournament. Shubman Gill is the captain of the India 'A' team. It will be interesting to see how Rahul performs in his first red-ball game in almost six months. If he impresses the selectors, he will likely make it to the Test squad for the home WTC series against Bangladesh.

