[In Pictures] "Living the Miami life" - Dhanashree Verma gives fans a glimpse of her vacation with Yuzvendra Chahal

Team India leg spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, is making the most of his time away from the game. The cricket star is rejuvenating himself with a vacation in Miami alongside his wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, August 27, Dhanashree shared a few pictures from the trip to give fans a glimpse of their recent getaway. Captioning the post, she wrote:

"Living the Miami life 🌊🌮🤍"

Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal failed to make it to India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The crafty spinner was overlooked as the national selectors gave the nod to the in-form Kuldeep Yadav over him.

Chahal was last seen in action during India's five-match T20I series against Ireland. He bagged five wickets in as many appearances. While he was also part of the Men in Blue side for the three ODI matches of the tour, he was benched throughout the series.

"Bit of a disappointing drop for me as well" - Ab de Villiers on Yuzvendra Chahal's Asia Cup 2023 snub

Reacting to India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023, former South Africa captain Ab de Villers expressed disappointment over the exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal.

De Villiers pointed out that Chahal can be a very useful option with is leg-spin and is a smart operator. Speaking about the senior bowler's non-selection, he said on his YouTube channel:

"It is a bit of a disappointing drop for me as well. I think Yuzi is always handy with that leg-spinning option. We know how skillful and smart he can be. But the decision has been made and it is what it is."

Rohit Sharma and Co. will open their Asia Cup campaign with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on September 2.

India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).