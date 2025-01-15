[In Pictures] “Our family of 3 becomes 4” - BGT 2024-25 winner and wife announce pregnancy with second child

Australian middle-order batter Marnus Labuschagne announced that he and his wife are expecting the birth of their second child, a baby boy, in April 2025. He took to his official social media handle today, January 15, to share pictures with his family.

Labuschagne was most recently a part of the Australian side that took on Team India in the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy. He tied the knot with his wife Rebekah Labuschagne back in May 2017. The couple were blessed with a daughter in September 2022, whom they named Hallie.

On Wednesday, January 15, the 30-year-old took to his official account on Instagram and posted a couple of images, announcing pregnancy with the following caption:

"Our family of 3 becomes 4 with a little boy joining us in April. 💛"

Take a look at the images below:

How did Marnus Labuschagne perform in the recently concluded BGT 2024-25 series?

Marnus Labuschagne was the seventh-highest run-getter across both sides and the third-highest for the hosts [File image via Getty]

Marnus Labuschagne had a decent run with the bat in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. He failed to get runs under his belt in the first couple of outings which were heavily scrutinized, with some calling for the batter to be dropped from the XI.

Labuschagne would end up showing that he has still got it, buckling up and scoring runs. He failed to get a hundred under his belt, but scored three half-centuries, with two of them coming in Australia's win against India in the Boxing Day Test played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Overall, Marnus scored 232 runs from nine innings averaging 25.77 with the bat in hand. He has been selected for Australia's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, with the WTC's defending champions booking a spot in the finals for the second time running.

