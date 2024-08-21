[In Pictures] Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah visit Siddhivinayak Temple with the T20 World Cup Trophy

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah were at the Siddhivinayak Temple with the T20 World Cup trophy. The pair visited the temple today, August 21.

Team India had a terrific win at the Men's T20 World Cup that was held in the West Indies and the USA. They managed to win all their games in the group stage and in the Super 8s.

In the semi-finals, the side managed to trounce England and set up a date with South Africa for the finals. The Men in Blue held their nerve in a closely contested game and emerged on top, beating the Proteas by seven runs and clinching their second T20 World Cup.

On their return, Team India got a very wholesome welcome, with the supporters flocking to the streets and celebrating with the team.

Captain Rohit Sharma, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and other dignitaries recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to offer their prayers. The official account of the Temple took to their Instagram and posted the images with the following caption:

"Today at Sri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple. Evening of August 21, 2024. 5:30 pm. Captain of Indian Cricket Team Mr. Rohit Sharma and BCCI president Mr. Jay Shah took darshan of "Shrin" with T-20 World Cup trophy. Trusted Hon. of Justice on this occasion. Mr. Bhaskar Shetty, Mr. Rajaram Deshmukh and Dr. Sandeep Rathod, Deputy Executive Officer was present."

Rohit Sharma was last in action in the ODI series against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma in action for the Men in Blue against Sri Lanka (File image via Getty)

After laying his hands on the Men's T20 World Cup trophy for the second time, Team India captain Rohit Sharma called it a day from T20 Internationals along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

The 37-year-old was last seen leading Team India in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. He was the team's highest run-getter in that series but failed to get a positive result as the Islanders beat Team India 2-0.

Rohit Sharma was rested for the Duleep Trophy. The Team India skipper will be back in action against Bangladesh for the first Test on September 19 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

