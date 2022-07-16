[In Pictures] Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat & wives hangout together in London

Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma were recently seen chilling with their wives and friends in London. They hung out together ahead of the third ODI against England in Manchester on Sunday, July 17.

Suryakumar shared a couple of images on his social media handle where both couples were seen posing for a photograph. Out-of-bound Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat was also spotted hanging out with Rohit and Suryakumar.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Suryakumar wrote:

"Le Squad 🔥."

Suryakumar Yadav was last seen in action in the second ODI against England at Lord's on July 14. The right-handed batter scored 27 off 29 while chasing 247 but failed to convert the start. India fell short by 100 runs as the hosts squared off in the three-match series.

With the series in line, India and England will face each other in the deciding match on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Suryakumar Yadav highest-ranked Indian batter in T20I cricket

Suryakumar continued his brilliant form in the three-match T20I series, helping India win the series 2-1. He jumped a whopping 44 spots to achieve his career-best No. 5 ranking in the shortest format.

He finished as the highest run-scorer in the three matches, amassing 171 runs at an average of 57 and a strike rate of over 200. The Mumbai-born batter registered his first century in T20Is after scoring 117 runs in the third T20I. However, he ended up on the losing side.

Suryakumar, who also achieved a career rating of 732, is now India's highest-ranked T20I batter. Having made his debut last year, he is an integral part of India's T20I set-up. He will now look to keep this momentum going with the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 lined up in a few months' time in Australia.

The right-handed batter has amassed 537 runs in 17 T20I innings at a strike rate of 177.22, including four fifties and one century.

