[In Pictures] Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other Team India stars gear up for WTC Final at The Oval

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Jun 04, 2023 23:58 IST
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (Image: BCCI/Twitter)
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Team India geared up for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia with a practice session at The Oval. BCCI shared a few photos from the squad's practice on their official Twitter handle last evening.

The entire Indian squad can be seen preparing a gameplan in a huddle in the first picture, followed by a photo of captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid.

In the other photos, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan can be seen with pads on and a couple of bats in their hands. Cheteshwar Pujara also walked out with his kit bag, while Ajinkya Rahane had a smile on his face. Suryakumar Yadav was quite focused in Team India's practice session. You can see the photos here:

📍 The Oval, LondonPrep mode 🔛 for #TeamIndia 👌 👌#WTC23 https://t.co/SHEHCkzKAi
https://t.co/l3vIH7yiis

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj sweat it out in Team India's practice session at The Oval

In other photos posted by the BCCI, fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj can be seen bowling in the middle. Saurashtra stars Ravindra Jadeja and Jaydev Unadkat posed for the camera, whereas Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat and Axar Patel seemed focused on their practice.

https://t.co/AIX9lFO1ke
https://t.co/AX7jgW9JP7

Team India have two more days to prepare for the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia. The match will start on June 7 at The Oval in London. It is India's second opportunity to win the WTC trophy. They qualified for the final in 2021 as well, where they lost against New Zealand on the reserve day.

Australia have a well-balanced squad like the Kiwis. It will be interesting to see if the Indian team can bring their 'A' game to the table and defeat Australia to become the ICC World Test Championship winners for the first time. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST on June 7.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
