Indian bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur took to Instagram to share an update about his successful foot surgery on Wednesday, June 12. Thakur also posted a throwback picture of his first foot surgery, which he underwent in May 2019.

Thakur first went to London for surgery after sustaining a foot injury during IPL 2019. Over the years, injury-related issues have seen him miss key matches and tournaments.

Here's what Shardul Thakur captioned the post after a successful surgery:

"Operated successfully 🙏🏼 Now June 2024 vs ➡️ May 2019."

Thakur sustained a groin injury during his debut Test against West Indies and also missed the Lord's Test against England in 2021 after a hamstring injury.

Earlier this year, an ankle injury sustained during the South Africa tour ruled the Mumbai all-rounder out of their Ranji Trophy 2023-24 clash against Kerala. After making a comeback in India's premier first-class tournament, Thakur urged BCCI to have longer breaks in the schedule for players' recovery and preparation.

Shardul Thakur had a disappointing IPL 2024 season

The all-rounder had a sub-par IPL 2024. In nine games, Shardul Thakur scalped only five wickets at an economy of 9.76 and a disastrous average of 61.80.

In a must-win clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Thakur went to record figures of 2/61 off four overs. Although he took the wickets of Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell, the 32-year-old registered the second-most expensive figures by a Chennai Super Kings bowler after Lungi Ngidi (0/62) in IPL history.

Thakur's last appearance for the Indian team came in December 2023 in a Test against South Africa at Centurion. He ended the game with figures of 1/101 as South Africa won by an innings and 32 runs.

Then, Thakur contributed 255 runs and scalped 12 wickets in five games for the champion Mumbai side in the Ranji Trophy. He was named Player of the Match in the semi-final against Tamil Nadu after returning with four wickets and a century.

