[In pictures] Team India head coach Rahul Dravid interacts with players from the northeast and plate group at NCA

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid headed back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Friday to interact with cricketers from the northeast and plate group.

Dravid was joined by his former teammate and current NCA head VVS Laxman for the session. The two cricketing legends shared valuable insights with the up-and-coming cricketers

It is worth mentioning that it was one of Dravid's first visits to the faculty after stepping down from his post as NCA chief and taking over as the Team India head coach. The 49-year-old spent about 45 minutes talking to the players who are currently taking part in the camp.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their social media handles to share a few pictures from the session. They posted on Twitter:

"Fabulous Fridays with the #TeamIndia Head Coach, Rahul Dravid and @VVSLaxman281, Head Cricket - NCA at the NCA."

Laxman thanked his good pal Rahul Dravid for visiting NCA and spending time with the cricketers. He mentioned that the young boys would have also relished the opportunity to interact with the seasoned campaigner. He wrote on Twitter:

"Many thanks to my good friend & Team India head coach Rahul Dravid for having taken the time to speak to players from the North East & Plate group attending the NCA camp in Bengaluru. I am sure the boys would have welcomed the chance to take a peek into Rahul's mind. @BCCI #NCA."

Dravid resigned from his post as the NCA director last year following a two-year term. He took over as the head coach of Team India after Ravi Shastri's stint came to an end after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

A total of 150 northeastern cricketers are currently training at the NCA camp

The NCA is hosting a camp for the development of players from the northeast. The BCCI has organized the camp to ensure that players from the region get the proper training and coaching to be on par with the top domestic teams in the country.

Ashes-winning coach Troy Cooley is coaching the fast bowlers while the batters are training under the guidance of India's Under 19 World Cup-winning coach Hrishikesh Kantikar. Former India spinner Sairaj Bahutule is mentoring the spinners.

