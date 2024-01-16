[In Pictures] Team India players train intensely in the nets in Bengaluru ahead of 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan; Rishabh Pant also joins them

Team India players trained intensely in the nets on the eve of the third T20I against Afghanistan. The hosts have already sealed the series by winning the first two games in Mohali and Indore. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the final match of the series on Wednesday, January 17.

Shivam Dube has been the stand-out performer and has played a crucial role with the bat in the series so far. He hit two aggressive half-centuries in the chases while batting at No. 4 position. He also picked up two wickets with his medium-pace bowling, giving India a viable backup option for injury-prone Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has found it tough in the batting department, as he got out for a duck in both games. He will be eager to get some runs under his belt on Wednesday and regain his mojo in the T20 format.

BCCI shared a couple of pictures on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the Indian team's practice session in Bengaluru ahead of the 3rd T20I. Rishabh Pant, who is training at NCA as part of his rehabilitation, was also in attendance as he met with his teammates after a while. The post was captioned:

"Preps in full swing for the 3rd & Final #INDvAFG T20I 🙌 P.S. - #TeamIndia had a special visitor in the nets today ☺️

"I feel he will try to bat similarly"- Aakash Chopra predicts Indian captain Rohit Sharma's approach in 3rd T20I vs AFG

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently analyzed Rohit Sharma's mode of dismissals in the ongoing series against Afghanistan. He feels that the right-handed batter was trying to play ultra-aggressive cricket but might not alter his strategy despite the setbacks.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"The way Rohit batted in the first two matches, it seemed like he was adopting an ultra-aggressive mode, that he would try to hit every ball and do that without getting set. He got run out once. There, too, he hit Fazalhaq Farooqi after stepping out and got out off the first ball in Indore."

He added:

"You ask whether he will be seen batting slightly differently in Bengaluru. I feel he will try to bat similarly. Rohit Sharma is at his very best when he is aggressive. He showed that by doing it consistently in the ODI World Cup as well. It made a difference in the end."

