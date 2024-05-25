[In Pictures] Team India's first batch all set to fly to the Caribbean and USA for the T20 World Cup 2024

The first batch of Team India's contingent for the T20 World Cup 2024 next month is set to leave the Indian shores on Saturday, May 25. The BCCI posted pictures on their social media handles of several Indian players awaiting boarding the flight to the Caribbean and the USA.

In one of the photos, big names like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja were seen waiting in the airport lounge. They were joined by some of the support staff consisting of batting coach Vikram Rathour.

The likes of Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Mohammed Siraj also seemed to be in high spirits. One of the Men in Blue's biggest hopes, Suryakumar Yadav, was seen making his way into the lounge. The other X-factor in Shivam Dube was seen having a chat with head coach Rahul Dravid.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

Indian players express T20 World Cup excitement ahead of departure

Two of India's potentially key players at the T20 World Cup, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant, posted pictures on X (formerly Twitter) with some of their teammates and coaching staff. They expressed their excitement ahead of departure for the T20 World Cup 2024.

"The journey begins..."

"Back with the blues"

Pant returned to competitive cricket after a long gap of almost 15 months as he had been recovering from a horrific car accident. He could be the X-factor that ends India's ICC Trophy drought.

