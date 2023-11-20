In Pictures and Videos: India’s 2023 World Cup campaign ends in agony, tears

It was touted to be the perfect finale for Team India, but it wasn’t to be as the Men in Blue went down to Australia by six wickets in the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday. In a jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, hosts India, who had bossed the entire tournament, yet again faltered at the final hurdle.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue put up a disappointing 240 on the board. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 off 31), Virat Kohli (54 off 63), and KL Rahul (66 off 107) all got starts, but no one could play that match-defining innings on the big day.

On the bowling front, India began well as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah combined to reduce Australia to 47/3. However, Travis Head played a superb knock in the final, smashing 137 off 120 balls with the aid of 15 fours and four sixes. He found good support from Marnus Labuschagne (58* off 110) as Australia cantered home in 43 overs.

Having played so brilliantly throughout the World Cup, Indian players found it hard to control their emotions after the loss. Pacer Mohammed Siraj and skipper Rohit were in tears, while Kohli too wore a dejected look, as did most other members of the Indian contingent.

Here’s a compilation of pictures and videos that capture the disappointment among Team India members after yet another loss in an ICC final.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

“We were not good enough” - Rohit Sharma concedes after defeat in 2023 World Cup final

After India’s disappointing performance in the 2023 World Cup final, captain Rohit admitted that his side was not good enough on the big day.

"The result hasn't gone our way and we know that we were not good enough on the day. But I am proud of the team. Honestly, 20-30 runs (more) would've been good. We didn't bat well enough,” he said at the post-match presentation.

The Indian leader credited Head and Labuschagne for stitching a big partnership and taking the game away from the hosts.

“Australia stitched a big partnership after losing three wickets. With 240 on the board, we wanted early wickets but credit to Travis Head and Marnus. They put us completely out of the game,” he added.

After David Warner (7), Mitchell Marsh (15), and Steve Smith (4) fell cheaply, Head and Labuschagne added 192 runs for the fourth wicket to completely shut Team India out of the World Cup final.